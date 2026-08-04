Arunachal Pradesh's Beautiful Glaw Lake Becomes India's 101st Ramsar Site. What It Means And Why It Matters

Hidden deep within the Eastern Himalayas, Glaw Lake has long been admired by trekkers and nature enthusiasts for its pristine beauty and rich biodiversity. This hidden gem has now become India's 101st Ramsar Site, making it the first wetland in Arunachal Pradesh to receive the honour.

The recognition highlights the ecological importance of this Himalayan ecosystem and also brings attention to one of the state's lesser-known travel destinations, where dense forests, diverse wildlife and fascinating local folklore come together to create a unique experience.

What Is A Ramsar Site?

A Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as the Convention on Wetlands. The international treaty was adopted in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar and came into force in 1975.

The convention encourages countries to conserve wetlands and ensure their wise and sustainable use. Wetlands are designated as Ramsar Sites because of their ecological value, unique characteristics or their importance in conserving biodiversity, particularly habitats that support waterbirds and other wildlife.

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Arunachal Pradesh's First Ramsar Site

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav announced the designation of Glaw Lake as India's 101st Ramsar Site in a post on X.

Calling it a significant milestone, he said the recognition would strengthen biodiversity conservation, water and climate security, and sustainable livelihoods.

He also highlighted India's progress in wetland conservation, noting that the number of Ramsar Sites in the country has increased from 26 in 2014 to 101 today.

Exploring Glaw Lake

Fed by perennial mountain streams, Glaw Lake is surrounded by lush vegetation, with more than 150 tree species and 49 orchid species recorded within the site and its catchment.

Located around 20 kilometres from Wakro, the lake can only be reached via a trek, making it an attractive destination for travellers seeking offbeat adventures in Arunachal Pradesh.

Glaw Lake lies within Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary, home to a variety of wildlife including elephants, leopard cats, wild boar, civets, deer, giant squirrels and flying squirrels. Visitors can also explore Parshuram Kund, a revered pilgrimage site located nearby.

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Local Folklore Adds To The Mystery

Beyond its natural beauty, Glaw Lake is also steeped in local folklore. According to traveller Akanksha Siwach, who shared her experience in a blog, members of the Mishmi tribe believe that four deities, two girls and two boys, reside within the lake. These guardian spirits are believed to protect both the lake and those who visit it.

Local belief also holds that no one can drown in Glaw Lake. Another enduring story suggests that despite being encircled by dense forests, the lake's surface remains remarkably free of leaves, twigs and other natural debris. The blog further notes that first-time visitors are often welcomed by an unexpected spell of rain, however light it may be. While these stories form part of local tradition and have not been scientifically verified, they add to the mystique of this secluded Himalayan destination.

Best Time To Visit Glaw Lake

The ideal time to visit Glaw Lake is between October and April, when pleasant weather makes trekking and outdoor exploration more comfortable.