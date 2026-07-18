Weather Office Warns Of Heavy Rain In Northeast Over Next 4 Days

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Guwahati, has forecast a fresh spell of widespread rain across the Northeast over the next four days, with parts of Arunachal Pradesh likely to receive the heaviest rainfall.

According to the latest forecast, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness widespread rainfall on July 17 and 18. Rain activity is likely to remain fairly widespread on July 19 before gradually easing. By July 21, only scattered rainfall is expected over most parts of the region.

The RWFC has placed several northeastern states under an Orange Alert for July 17. On July 18, the warning is expected to intensify for Arunachal Pradesh, where a Red Alert has been issued for the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. The alert is likely to be downgraded to Yellow from July 19 as weather conditions improve across much of the region.

Within Arunachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Centre at Itanagar has identified Papum Pare and Kurung Kumey as the districts facing the highest risk during the current spell.

Papum Pare has been placed under a Red Alert from July 17 to July 19. The district is likely to receive 12 to 20 cm of rain at isolated places in 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Kurung Kumey will remain under a Red Alert on July 18 and 19, with 6 to 11 cm of rainfall expected at isolated locations along with thunderstorms and lightning.

An Orange Alert has also been issued for Anjaw on July 18 and 19, where very heavy rainfall is likely. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has also been forecast for Lohit, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng.

For July 17 and 18, very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Papum Pare, while Kurung Kumey, Anjaw, Lohit and Changlang are likely to receive heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather office has cautioned that the prolonged spell of rain could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and overflowing streams in vulnerable areas. Waterlogging, falling trees and disruption of road connectivity are also likely, particularly in the hill districts, while low-lying areas may experience temporary flooding.

Residents in vulnerable locations have been advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, keep away from landslide-prone slopes and swollen rivers, and follow advisories issued by local authorities and disaster management agencies.