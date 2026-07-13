Church Destroyed, Houses Damaged: Arunachal's Kurung Kumey District Flooded

Severe flash floods triggered by continuous monsoon rainfall have caused widespread devastation in Parsi Parlo, a remote border town in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday morning.

At least three districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been under the impact of flash floods since early morning. Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Pakke Kessang were the most impacted by the massive rainfall last night, turning the Kumey River to burst its banks.

The flooding struck during the early hours after incessant rainfall caused the Parsi Parlo River to rise rapidly, inundating residential areas and public infrastructure.

Due to heavy rainfall in the upper ridges of the Kumey River during the early hours.

The widespread flash flooding caused significant damage in the Parsi-Parlo circle and Damin sub-division of the Kurung Kumey District. The bridge connecting Huri to Damin has been washed away, disrupting road connectivity, sources added.

Two houses have been partially damaged. The Baptist Church has also been destroyed. The bridge connecting to Pagam Village has been washed out in the flood. The incident has severely affected transportation, public infrastructure, and residential properties, sources further added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has been in constant touch with the paramilitary forces, police, public and other stakeholders for relief assessment.

Road communication with the ITBP camp was cut off due to the bridge collapsing, sources further added.