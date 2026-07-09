2 Dead, 4 Injured After Massive Landslide Near Tezu In Arunachal Pradesh

At least two people died and four others were injured after a massive landslide triggered by incessant heavy rainfall struck the Shivaji Nagar area near Tezu in the Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, five people were trapped under the debris after the hillside collapsed, while one was able to come out of his own. They were all migrant labourers.

Rescue teams recovered two bodies.

The victims are believed to be labourers engaged in a local construction project in the area.

The Lohit district administration, along with disaster management officials, launched rescue and relief operations in the affected villages. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Arunachal Pradesh Police were deployed to evacuate stranded residents and assist affected families.

On the other hand, a major stretch of the Khonsa-Lazu Road near the Post Office in Khonsa has been closed to all vehicular traffic after nearly 110 metres of the road caved in following incessant rainfall, disrupting connectivity to several villages and key government establishments in Tirap district.

The damaged road, which serves as a crucial transport corridor, connects 16 villages under the Lazu Administrative Circle, including the Tutnu Block villages, besides Lapnan, Kheti and Thinsa. It also provides access to important institutions such as the APSTS Bus Station, Assam Rifles Headquarters, CRPF Headquarters and the Government Higher Secondary School, Khonsa.

The IMD had earlier forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over parts of Arunachal Pradesh and issued an Orange Alert for vulnerable districts, warning of the possibility of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

Fresh flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall inundated parts of Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district on Wednesday, damaging homes and infrastructure.