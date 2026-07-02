Assam-Arunachal Highway Shut As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides

Due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, the Jeypore-Deomali National Highway connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been severely damaged.

Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall washed away stretches of National Highway 315(A), snapping the vital road link between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and disrupting vehicular movement.

As landslides continue, the office of the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) has ordered suspension of all vehicular traffic on the highway.

On Wednesday, Naharkatia MLA and Political Secretary to Assam Chief Minister, Taranga Gogoi visited the site to inspect the damaged Jeypore-Deomali National Highway.

The MLA was accompanied by several officials, including the Co-District Commissioner of Naharkatia, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal's Tirap district. The team took stock of the extensive damage and inspected the entire stretch of the road.

Gogoi urged the officials of both states to take immediate measures to temporarily restore the route so that emergency and essential services are not affected.