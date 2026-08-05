Dehradun Schools Closed Today Due To Heavy Rainfall Forecast

Schools Closed: Following a forecast of heavy rainfall by the Meteorological Department, the Dehradun district administration has declared a one-day holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday. The order applies to all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres across the district.

The district magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority declared the holiday as a precautionary measure, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The district administration said the decision was taken to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the IMD's orange alert for the district.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday morning directed the Secretary of Disaster Management to remain on high alert, the Asian News International (ANI) reported.

The chief minister also instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and all district administrations to maintain maximum vigilance and ensure immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of any emergency.

Dhami has also issued an appeal to the residents of the state and tourists to exercise utmost caution in view of the prevailing weather conditions. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and to undertake journeys only if they are absolutely essential.

Furthermore, the state government has advised everyone to stay away from rivers, streams, and other vulnerable areas, and requested the public to strictly adhere to all advisories and instructions issued by local authorities to ensure safety, as per the report.

Dhami has directed that the damaged road be repaired on a priority basis to ensure safe and smooth connectivity for the villagers. He also asked officials to assess the situation on the ground and take all necessary measures required for the restoration work.

Instructions have been issued to the Chief Education Officer and the District Programme Officer to ensure strict compliance with the order.