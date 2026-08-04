Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Hit By Turbulence, 12 Injured

Passengers on an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight had a scare on Tuesday as the aircraft experienced a brief mid-air turbulence.

According to sources, 12 people onboard, including two crew members, sustained injuries and there was some damage to the aircraft too due to turbulence.

Confirming the incident, Air India in a statement said that flight AI379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a brief turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

The statement added that the aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked.

There were 134 passengers on board the aircraft.

The airline said there have been no serious injuries as of now. "A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the statement added.

Passengers said after landing that there was a sudden altitude drop due to which some flyers were injured.

"There was a sudden drop in the plane's altitude. I hit my head on the roof and then fell down," a passenger said.

Some passengers have suffered bruises and minor head injuries.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," the airline said.