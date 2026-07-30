Air India's First Class Lounge Suite At Delhi Airport Comes With A Bed, Minibar And Butler Service

As airlines continue to expand their premium ground services, airport lounges are increasingly offering facilities beyond waiting areas. Depending on the airline and ticket class, these may include dining spaces, shower rooms, workstations and private suites for passengers before departure. A recent video shared by travel content creator Lounge Guru has highlighted one such facility at Air India's Maharaja Lounge at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The clip shows the private suites available to eligible First Class passengers using the lounge.

The video shows a lounge attendant escorting the creator to one of the private suites inside the lounge. The suite shown in the video includes a bed, television, study table, chair and a minibar. Slippers and toiletries provided for guests are also featured. The creator later switches off the lights, takes a nap and leaves the room before boarding his flight.

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In the caption, the creator added that he visited other parts of the lounge before entering the suite. According to the post, these included dining areas, shower facilities and other passenger amenities.

Describing the room, he wrote that it came with "a comfortable bed, work desk, fully stocked mini fridge, fast WiFi, and attentive butler style service," adding that it "feels more like a five star hotel room than an airport lounge."

Watch the full video below:

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Here is how the internet reacted to this post:

A user wrote, "Interesting. I was in that lounge last month but had no idea the private suites were there. They need to do a better job of letting people know what amenities are available. Lounge was fantastic though."

Another one added, "Every airport should have one of these!"

"Wow! This is just like hotel room," read a comment.

As airlines continue to expand their lounge offerings, videos such as these have given travellers a better idea of what different airports and airlines provide for premium passengers before departure.