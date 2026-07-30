Mumbai's Iconic Air India Building To Be Devendra Fadnavis' New Office, Move Will Save Rs 200 Crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to shift his office from the state secretariat, Mantralaya, to the iconic Air India building in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government, which has been facing an office space crunch in prime South Mumbai areas near Mantralaya, had acquired the 23-story sea-facing commercial tower at Nariman Point for Rs 1,601 crore last month.

The Maharashtra government installed signage board after taking official possession of Air India building, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai, on June 4, 2026

Photo Credit: PTI

The Air India building was built in 1974 on state government-owned reclaimed land and drew crowds in its early days for experiences like riding its elevators.

After the privatisation of Air India and its acquisition by the Tata Group, its non-core assets, including this building, were vested with the Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL).

Besides Fadnavis' office, all government departments currently operating outside Mantralaya will also be shifted to the building, a move that is expected to save Rs 200 crore in rent.

Currently, due to a severe shortage of space at Mantralaya -- which was built in 1955 -- the state government has had to rent about nine lakh square feet of space in nearby areas.

Mantralaya

Photo Credit: ANI

The chief minister's office will be set up on the top floor, while the cabinet hall will be built on a 13,363-square-foot space on the 22nd floor.

A crucial review meeting regarding this entire plan will be held in the presence of the Chief Secretary today.

"Important Milestone"

Maharashtra's public works department (PWD) minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale has said the transfer of the Air India building to the Maharashtra government is an "important milestone" in strengthening the state's administrative infrastructure.

"The building will be developed as a model government complex with priority given to quality, sustainability, and citizen convenience," he said during the ownership transfer last month.

Air India building

Photo Credit: PTI

At a review meeting held after the handover, he had directed officials to conduct a comprehensive structural audit and undertake all necessary repairs before relocating government offices to the premises.

Bhosale had said that all repair and refurbishment work should focus on quality and long-term sustainability, instructing officials to ensure high standards for electrical systems, fittings, and other technical infrastructure.

Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale during an on-site inspection of the premises of the Air India Building at Nariman Point last month

He said the building's main entrance should be redesigned to reflect Maharashtra's heritage and suggested involving leading architects and expert agencies in the project.

(With inputs from Sagar Kulkarni)