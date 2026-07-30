'Rotten Tomatoes, Not Like Zindangi Naa Milegi Dobara': Indian Woman Shares Reality Of La Tomatina Festival

With Spain's iconic La Tomatina festival just weeks away, an Indian woman has gone viral for providing a reality check about the event. In a now-viral Instagram video, content creator Anali Gupta, who attended last year's festival, urged travellers to temper their expectations before heading to Bunol, especially those inspired by the Bollywood movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). Gupta reminded tourists that the massive, crowded tomato-throwing festival differs significantly from its idealised, glamorous onscreen portrayal.

The 2011 movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar popularised La Tomatina in India, which started in the small agricultural town of Bunol "by accident", as per the festival's website.

"I have just returned from the festival. So, what did you think? That I had a blast? A moment straight out of ZNMD? Not at all. Not at all," Gupta said in Hindi, adding that the tomatoes being used were rotten and smelled, and it hurt when they were thrown.

Gupta said she was on the verge of vomiting and those around her were not faring any better. She highlighted that taking out the phone to record the festival resulted in being targeted by the attacks.

"If you thought you'd take out your phone and make a video, forget, they would target you," she said.

Gupta highlighted that the event felt 'intimidating,' especially as a woman, with the intensity of the event making it harder for her to enjoy.

"La Tomatina isn't as dreamy as Instagram makes it look. Here's the reality. Yes, it's one of the world's most iconic festivals, but it's also one of the toughest experiences I've ever had," she captioned the accompanying video.

"As a woman, I found it even more intimidating. I saw couples where the husband spent the entire time shielding his wife from the crowd and flying tomatoes. The pushing, chaos, and intensity are very real."

She said the crowd should not expect the ZNMD moment, as that version only exists on screen and the reality was 'messy, exhausting, and physically demanding'.

"I'm not saying don't go. I'm saying go with the right expectations, prepare yourself mentally, and decide if this is truly the kind of experience you want before spending so much money to get there. La Tomatina is unforgettable but not for the reasons most people imagine."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, reactions were mixed, with a section of users agreeing with her assessment while others pointed out that their experience was nearly as good as the movie depicted.

"So true! Went last year as well," said one user while another added: "I lost my new iPhone there, it was the last leg of my Europe journey, lost phone, lost all the pictures."

A third commented: "This is a very different POV of the festival. I was there in 2025 too, but my experience was very close to what they showed in the movie. And I was able to make loads of videos while at the scene. Of course, people threw the fruit at me, but that's the theme of the event, so I didn't mind."

A fourth said: "You have to prepare by buying an iPhone cover, big goggles and other items. It's fun for a few hours. Don't expect a Bollywood movie scene."