Bryan Johnson Says He Might Have Taken His 'Longevity' Experiment Too Far

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, is having doubts about his life mission. In a social media post on Wednesday (Jul 29), Johnson said he might have taken his 'longevity' experiment too far. The 48-year-old has been spending millions of dollars on longevity research and rigorous health monitoring protocols in an attempt to achieve 'immortality'.

From following a strict regimen of supplements to undergoing plasma transfusions to cloning himself, Johnson has been making headlines for years in his relentless pursuit not to die.

"Been thinking things over and wonder if I've taken this whole longevity thing too far," said Johnson in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

As Johnson's post went viral, a section of social media users urged him to continue his research, while others suggested he find an alternative purpose.

"Person who is truly spiritual will never wish to live forever. And nobody who becomes more spiritual/religious ever regrets it," said one user while another added: "No one is immune to the way a relationship derails all of your fitness goals."

A third commented: "Bryan, you are a scout. One of the first to actually challenge an idea. But sadly the idea of "not dying" is unattainable. Choose something realistic. Living to 115-120 should be the goal."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Johnson's Autoimmune Diagnosis

Johnson's statement comes weeks after he revealed that he has Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the stomach.

Although there is currently no cure for the condition, he said he intends to "try and solve it" using a combination of medical monitoring and experimental therapies.

In a follow-up post, Johnson said the public response to his diagnosis reflected a deeply rooted discomfort with his mission to challenge ageing and extend human life. Johnson argued that the reaction went beyond simple schadenfreude - the pleasure some people derive from another person's misfortune.