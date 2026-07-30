Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Bryan Johnson Says He Might Have Taken His 'Longevity' Experiment Too Far

Bryan Johnson questions if he took longevity research too far, weeks after an autoimmune disease diagnosis.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Bryan Johnson Says He Might Have Taken His 'Longevity' Experiment Too Far
Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson reconsiders his immortality pursuit.
  • Bryan Johnson doubts if he took his longevity experiment too far
  • He has spent millions on research aiming to achieve immortality
  • Johnson revealed he has Autoimmune Gastritis, a rare stomach disease
Will he stop his longevity project entirely because of this diagnosis?

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, is having doubts about his life mission. In a social media post on Wednesday (Jul 29), Johnson said he might have taken his 'longevity' experiment too far. The 48-year-old has been spending millions of dollars on longevity research and rigorous health monitoring protocols in an attempt to achieve 'immortality'.

From following a strict regimen of supplements to undergoing plasma transfusions to cloning himself, Johnson has been making headlines for years in his relentless pursuit not to die.

"Been thinking things over and wonder if I've taken this whole longevity thing too far," said Johnson in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

As Johnson's post went viral, a section of social media users urged him to continue his research, while others suggested he find an alternative purpose.

"Person who is truly spiritual will never wish to live forever. And nobody who becomes more spiritual/religious ever regrets it," said one user while another added: "No one is immune to the way a relationship derails all of your fitness goals."

A third commented: "Bryan, you are a scout. One of the first to actually challenge an idea. But sadly the idea of "not dying" is unattainable. Choose something realistic. Living to 115-120 should be the goal."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | IITian Earning Rs 1 Crore, Owner of 3 Houses, Borrows Rs 15,000 For Income Tax Return, Chartered Accountant Claims

Johnson's Autoimmune Diagnosis

Johnson's statement comes weeks after he revealed that he has Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the stomach.

Although there is currently no cure for the condition, he said he intends to "try and solve it" using a combination of medical monitoring and experimental therapies.

In a follow-up post, Johnson said the public response to his diagnosis reflected a deeply rooted discomfort with his mission to challenge ageing and extend human life. Johnson argued that the reaction went beyond simple schadenfreude - the pleasure some people derive from another person's misfortune.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bryan Johnson, Longevity Research, Immortality Pursuit
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com