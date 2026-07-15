"World Wants Me To Die": Bryan Johnson Says Public Celebrated His Illness After Autoimmune Diagnosis

Tech entrepreneur and longevity guru Bryan Johnson has published a lengthy statement after revealing that he has Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG). In a post on X, he said the public response to his diagnosis reflected a deeply rooted discomfort with his mission to challenge ageing and extend human life. Johnson, who is known for spending millions of dollars on longevity research and rigorous health monitoring, said news of his diagnosis quickly spread around the world.

According to him, nearly 1,900 news articles were published within days, while discussions across social media became widespread. Although many people expressed concern and support, he said a significant portion of the online reaction appeared to celebrate his illness rather than sympathise with him. His post on X, which attracted more than 2.4 million views, has reignited debate around his anti-ageing philosophy and the public's response to his health.

'The World Wants Me To Die'

Johnson argued that the reaction went beyond simple schadenfreude - the pleasure some people derive from another person's misfortune. Instead, he believes many people viewed his diagnosis as proof that his efforts to slow ageing were destined to fail. According to Johnson, many online comments suggested that he had somehow deserved his illness because he has spent years publicly questioning the idea that death is inevitable.

"People pointed to schadenfreude, the pleasure of another's failure. Yes, there's that. There is a special place in people's hearts that loves to see others fail, especially when that person's presence threatens their own psychological stability in some way or helps them feel better about themselves. But, if you look over the social media commentary about me, you'll see that pattern: "He deserved it," he wrote.

See the post here:

Drawing Parallels With Ancient Stories

In his statement, Johnson pointed to historical and mythological figures who pursued immortality or challenged the natural order. He referenced the Epic of Gilgamesh, the Greek healer Asclepius, and the story of Jesus, arguing that cultures throughout history have portrayed those who attempt to overcome death as figures who ultimately face punishment or defeat.

"Asclepius became so skilled at rejuvenation that he raised the dead. As punishment, Zeus struck him down with a thunderbolt to enforce life-and-death authority. This is the story of Jesus. Pontius Pilate offered a choice between a thief and the immortalist, and the crowd demanded the execution. People need this story conclusion to keep themselves sane. The challenger must lose and the loss must appear deserved. It's a shield of self preservation," he explained.

Johnson acknowledged that comparing his work with such figures would likely draw criticism and accusations of arrogance. However, he argued that the pattern has repeated itself across thousands of years of human history.

A Different Era For Longevity

Johnson said death has always been humanity's greatest concern. He suggested that modern medicine and longevity research could eventually make physical death less inevitable than previous generations believed, fundamentally changing humanity's relationship with ageing. Johnson ended his statement by asking whether the backlash he received was truly justified.

"Death has been the omnipresent concern of the human race. It encapsulates our greatest fears, joy and curiosities. The discourse around it changes over time; however, the fundamentals remain unchanged. What's different about this moment, which is unlike any other moment, is that physical death may no longer be inevitable. "What if I didn't deserve it?" he concluded the post.