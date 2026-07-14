Dog Climbs UK's Highest Mountain After Eating Cannabis, Rescued By Emergency Team

A black Labrador named Tokyo was rescued from Ben Nevis, Scotland's highest mountain, after falling seriously ill during a hike. According to the BBC, veterinarians believe the dog may have consumed discarded cannabis along the trail. Tokyo, who belongs to Surrey-based dog trainer Christina Bluhme, collapsed midway through the climb and was carried down the mountain on a stretcher by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. The dog has since made a full recovery.

Bluhme told the BBC that she "genuinely thought I was going to lose her" after Tokyo lost the use of her legs and began drifting in and out of consciousness.

She said Tokyo remained unconscious for most of the journey down the mountain and praised the rescuers who brought her to safety.

"Without the incredible Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, there is simply no way I could have got her safely off the mountain. Carrying a 25kg Labrador down Ben Nevis was impossible on my own," she said.

"Their kindness, professionalism and calm support meant everything during one of the most frightening days I've ever experienced."

Describing herself as "incredibly lucky" that Tokyo survived, Bluhme thanked the mountain rescue crew and veterinary team for their compassion and dedication.

"You were there when we needed you most," she added.

According to CNN, Bluhme said the veterinarian quickly determined that Tokyo's condition was caused by neurotoxicity rather than pain.

"Tokyo displayed all the signs of cannabis ingestion and also underwent blood tests. What convinced the vets was the unmistakable smell of cannabis when her temperature was being checked. It was almost like standing next to someone smoking marijuana," Bluhme told CNN from her home in Surrey, southeast England.

She also urged fellow dog owners to remain vigilant.

"A little reminder to fellow dog owners-please be aware that discarded drugs and other toxic substances can sometimes be found even in the most beautiful outdoor places. It was something I never imagined we would encounter," she said.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said it was pleased that Tokyo had made a full recovery and praised the veterinary team in Fort William.