For decades, semen analysis was viewed primarily as a fertility test, something performed when a couple struggled to conceive. Today, however, researchers and clinicians are increasingly looking at semen quality as a broader indicator of overall health.

The topic came into the public spotlight after longevity entrepreneur Bryan Johnson talked about semen quality as one of the key biomarkers he watches when he tries to understand biological ageing. That comment sparked plenty of debate, still the science underneath it is getting more attention across different places. Several studies are now pointing to the possibility that semen parameters can reflect a man's metabolic situation, cardiovascular risk, hormonal balance, and even longer-term wellbeing.

It's an idea that sounds almost straightforward: the reproductive system is sensitive to changes happening in other parts of the body. So, when general health starts sliding, sperm production often mirrors that shift, like an early sign, or at least an indirect signal.

What the Research Is Showing

A few big international studies, you know the kind, have found an association between having poor semen quality and a higher chance of chronic disease. Over the last decade or so, research has shown that men with a lower sperm count or with abnormal semen parameters, tend to have more frequent issues like obesity diabetes hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease. Also, some work has tied weaker semen quality to a shorter life expectancy, and to a greater likelihood of needing hospital care later.

The researchers think this happens because making sperm is one of the most biologically demanding things the human body does. It relies on optimal hormone function, solid blood circulation, enough nutrition, proper rest, and lower levels of inflammation. When any of those systems get disrupted, semen quality can start to drop well before other symptoms even show up, almost like early rusting, but for biology.

Semen Quality and Biological Ageing

One reason fertility specialists are starting to keep a closer eye on semen health is because it's tied in a real way to ageing, kind of.

As men get older, natural declines can show up in sperm concentration, motility, morphology, and DNA integrity. Still, biological ageing doesn't always track chronological age exactly. Two guys who are the same age might show very different reproductive profiles, depending on how they live, their health picture, and what they've been exposed to in the environment, over time.

Oxidative stress is thought to be a central player here. When there is too much oxidative damage it can mess with sperm DNA, reduce fertility chances, and fuel age related issues somewhere else in the body. So that's why semen quality is being examined more as a kind of indicator of general physiological wellness, not just fertility on its own.

The Indian Context

The talk is especially relevant in India, where lifestyle related problems seem to show up at younger ages, like sooner than people expect. At the same time rising numbers of obesity, diabetes, fatty liver illness, sleep disorders, ongoing stress, and a more sedentary way of living are also starting to nudge reproductive health in the wrong direction. In fertility clinics across the country, clinicians are seeing more men coming in with reduced sperm counts, less effective motility and even higher sperm DNA fragmentation.

There may be environmental pieces too. Things like air pollution, contact with endocrine-disrupting chemicals, tobacco use, heavy alcohol intake, weak dietary habits and yes, newer worries like microplastic exposure are being investigated, kind of carefully, for any possible impact on male fertility.

What's important is that many men still don't realize that declining semen quality can sometimes work as an early warning signal for wider health issues.

What Men Should Take Away

Some experts caution that a semen analysis shouldn't be treated like a lone crystal ball for lifespan, or for any future disease, really. Fertility gets shaped by lots of moving parts, so even a normal report cannot really guarantee "perfect health" and all that. And on the flip side, an abnormal semen result doesn't automatically mean a serious illness is around the corner.

That said, the growing body of evidence points toward a wider way of looking at things. Semen quality may be showing, in a kind of indirect way, how the body is doing overall in a physiological sense, so it can act as a sort of window into general wellbeing.

(By Dr. Manisha Jain, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Chandigarh)

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