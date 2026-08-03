The Gujarat health department has been placed on high alert to manage the Chandipura virus outbreak. Health Minister Praful Pansheriya clarified that out of 184 suspected cases reported across various districts among children under 15 years old, 35 have tested positive while 11 test results remain pending. Suspected cases have led to 22 deaths so far. Currently, seven positive patients are receiving super-specialist care in civil hospitals across Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha-Himatnagar, Patan, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar, while six patients have recovered and been discharged.

On-Ground Containment Tactics and Hospital Protocols

Because cases are scattered across different areas rather than confined to a single location, ground teams have been deployed to execute strict preventive measures. The health department has advised residents to seal cracks in mud walls and has initiated intensive insecticide spraying around cattle-rearing zones to eliminate vectors. Additionally, public and private pediatric facilities have been directed to immediately admit patients with symptoms into ICU beds equipped with oxygen and ventilators to avoid severe conditions like multiple organ failure.

Research Efforts and Public Safety Advisory

With no specific vaccine or targeted medication currently available for the Chandipura virus, dedicated teams of medical researchers are working to develop effective vaccines and treatments. Health Minister Pansheriya urged citizens to remain calm, disregard rumors, and cooperate fully with visiting health teams. Parents are advised to seek immediate treatment at the nearest government district hospital if a child displays warning signs such as fever, vomiting, or convulsions.

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