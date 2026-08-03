For generations, home remedies or ghar ke nuskhes have been passed down as trusted solutions for everything from glowing skin to healthier hair. While many home remedies are based on tradition rather than evidence, some have genuine scientific backing.

In a latest video on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Garekar shares three popular ghar ka nushkas that actually make scientific sense, explaining the research-backed reasons they work and how they can benefit your skin and hair when used correctly.

1. Glycerine and Rose Water

According to the dermatologist, glycerine is an excellent humectant that attracts and binds water, pulling moisture from the air and deeper skin layers to hydrate the outer skin. On the other hand, rosewater soothes dry, dehydrated skin. “Make sure your rose water is actual pure rose distillate and not just water loaded with artificial fragrance and alcohol,” she says.

2. Curd

The next popular home remedy that scientifically makes sense is curd. “It has lactic acid that gently exfoliates, while fats and protein provide hydration without disturbing skin's natural pH,” she reveals.

3. Besan and Honey

Calling it a “balanced” combination, the dermatologist shares that besan and honey are great for cleansing and exfoliation, as well as hydration. “Quintessential India nushka that's also scientifically solid,” she adds.

Similarly, like facial home remedies, most people often use bananas or chia seeds for hair growth. While some of these foods are packed with nutrients that support overall hair health, dermatologists say it's important to separate fact from fiction.

According to Dr Pankhuri Dudani, Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, bananas are often used in homemade hair masks because of their creamy texture and nutrient content. When applied as a hair mask, mashed banana may leave hair feeling softer and smoother for a short period, but there is no strong scientific evidence to suggest that banana masks promote hair growth.

Talking about chia seeds, she shared that since chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, and antioxidants, they support overall health and may contribute to healthier hair when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Read the full story here .

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.