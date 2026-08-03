By now, you are likely aware of the importance of regular exercise. However, due to time constraints and tightly packed schedules, many people find it difficult to go to the gym or take long walks outside. Walking pads and treadmills are two popular fitness devices that can help you increase your physical activity conveniently. Traditionally, treadmills have been used in gyms and homes, but walking pads have recently gained attention among fitness enthusiasts. In an effort to reach their daily step goals, many individuals are making a conscious effort to integrate more walking into their routines. This shift has contributed to the rise in popularity of walking pads, which are designed to provide a convenient and effective way to walk indoors.

Unlike traditional treadmills that can be bulky and often come with complicated features, walking pads are generally more compact, lightweight, and user-friendly. They are designed primarily for walking at a slower pace, making them ideal for individuals who want to engage in lower-intensity workouts while multitasking, such as working from home or watching TV. If you're unsure about which option is best for you, here is a complete guide to help you make your decision.

Walking pad vs treadmill: Which one should you buy?

The key difference between a walking pad and a treadmill lies in their design and functionality.

Walking pads are compact, low-speed devices built strictly for walking, while traditional treadmills are heavy-duty machines built for high-speed running and intense workouts.

Walking pads are generally smaller and often feature fewer bells and whistles compared to treadmills, which can include various workout programs and incline settings. Walking pads emphasise simplicity and convenience, while treadmills cater to a wider range of running, sprinting, and cardio training.

When determining which option is better, it ultimately comes down to personal preferences and specific fitness goals.

Buy a walking pad:

If you primarily want to walk at a steady pace without the need for extensive features, a walking pad may be the best choice. They are often more affordable and space-saving, making them accessible for home use.

Buy a traditional treadmill:

On the other hand, if you're looking for versatility and the option to run or incorporate various workout intensities, a treadmill might be the right selection. On a treadmill, you want to utilise incline settings to challenge your muscles. However, space should not be a constraint in your home, as it requires a dedicated area.

Ultimately, consider how you plan to use the equipment, the space you have available, and your budget. If walking is your primary goal and you want something compact and easy to use, a walking pad is a solid investment. However, if you want a more versatile machine that caters to a broader range of workouts, then a treadmill might be worth considering. Both options can provide a great way to incorporate movement into your day with the convenience of staying indoors.

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