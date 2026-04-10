New To The Treadmill? Here's How Many Minutes You Need To Walk For Weight Loss

Stepping onto a treadmill for the first time often comes with one big question: how long do you need to stay on it to lose weight? Is it 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour of non-stop walking or running on a treadmill? The answer is not as you might think. Weight loss depends on consistency, intensity, and your overall lifestyle. But the good news is, you do not need to spend endless hours on the treadmill to start seeing results. According to a study published in the Journal Occupational Health Science, treadmill offers significant benefits including improved cardiovascular health, enhanced gait, balance, and speed for stroke survivors and the elderly.

So, What Is The Ideal Time?

If you are just starting out, aim for 20 to 30 minutes per session, at least 4 to 5 times a week. This is enough to get your body moving, raise your heart rate, and begin burning calories without overwhelming yourself.

As your stamina improves, you can gradually increase your duration to 40 to 60 minutes. This is often considered a sweet spot for fat loss, especially when combined with the right intensity. But here is the catch- time alone does not determine results, it's how you use that time matters more.

It Is Not Just About Walking Longer

A slow, casual walk for an hour will burn fewer calories than a brisk walk or a mix of walking and jogging for 30 minutes. This is where intensity comes into play. According to a review published in Scandinavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a powerful way to burn calories and reduce body fat efficiently, delivering results in less time than traditional workouts.

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You can also try HIIT workout using a treadmill. Start with your treadmill set to a flat incline and begin a five-minute warm-up walk at a steady 2 mph. Once your muscles are ready, transition into the high-intensity portion of the session by running at your maximum speed for 30 seconds, immediately followed by a 60-second period of vigorous walking to recover. Repeat this sprint-and-walk cycle between five and ten times depending on your fitness level.

Finally, wrap up the workout by slowing the pace back down to 2 mph for a five-minute cool-down walk to gradually lower your heart rate. To maximise weight loss, you can try:

Brisk walking with short bursts of jogging

Incline walking to engage more muscles

Interval training, where you alternate between high and low intensity

These methods help you burn more calories in less time and keep your workouts engaging.

Understanding The Fat-Burning Zone

You might have heard about the "fat-burning zone", usually around 60 to 70 percent of your maximum heart rate. While it is true that your body uses more fat for fuel in this zone, higher-intensity workouts burn more total calories overall. So instead of focusing only on staying in one zone, it is better to mix things up. A combination of moderate and high intensity workouts tends to deliver better results over time.

Consistency Beats Duration

It is tempting to go all out on day one and spend an hour on the treadmill. But that often leads to burnout or soreness, making it harder to stay consistent. A shorter workout done regularly is far more effective than long, irregular sessions. Even 20 minutes a day can make a difference if you stick with it.

Common Beginner Mistakes To Avoid

When starting your treadmill journey, a few missteps can slow down your progress:

Holding onto the handrails too much, which reduces calorie burn

Sticking to the same speed and routine every day

Ignoring posture, which can lead to discomfort or injury

Expecting quick results without adjusting diet and sleep

Overtraining without giving your body time to recover

Avoiding above mistakes can help you get better results without unnecessary strain.

Pair It With The Right Habits

Treadmill workouts alone are not enough for sustainable weight loss. What you do off the treadmill matters just as much. Focus on a balanced diet, adequate protein intake, proper hydration, and good sleep. Strength training a few times a week can also boost your metabolism and help you burn more calories even at rest.

Also read: HIIT Workout: 7 Exercises That You Can Do To Improve Muscle Strength

If you are just beginning, start with 20 to 30 minutes on the treadmill, build up gradually, and focus on intensity rather than just time. As your fitness improves, aim for longer sessions with varied speeds and inclines. Remember, there is no magic number of minutes that guarantees maximum weight loss. The real secret lies in staying consistent, challenging your body, and supporting your workouts with healthy lifestyle choices. Because in the end, it is not about how long you stay on the treadmill. It is about how smartly and consistently you use that time to move closer to your goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.