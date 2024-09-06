Rakul Preet Singh's Weekend Fitness Funda Is 'You Don't Always Get It Right,' Referring To...

Rakul Preet Singh's Fitness Funda Is "You Don't Always Get It Right"

Rakul Preet Singh follows a no-compromise rule when it comes to maintaining a strict wellness routine. The actress recently offered fans a glimpse into her exercise session by dropping two videos on Instagram. She kickstarted her workout by performing a set of ring pull-ups, under the guidance of her fitness coach Karan Sawhney. Rakul gripped the rings with her hands and pulled herself up and down in repeated motions. Despite a few strain lines on her face and some measured breaths, she continued the workout, displaying great grit and strength. Then what sounds like a word of encouragement from her instructor acted as a motivational boost. “You don't always get it right .. failures help you achieve your goals! Keep trying,” read her motivational note. So which of Rakul's muscles were the trainer's focus? Ring pull-ups help to strengthen the arms, shoulders, back and neck by stabilising the muscles.

If you thought Rakul was done, you don't know Rakul Preet. In the second clip, the star incorporated a twist to the traditional treadmill exercise. She carried out a plank by balancing her body on a double-wheel roller tool which was kept atop a moving treadmill. It was a challenging task indeed, but Rakul nailed the physically demanding activity like an expert. This treadmill core workout is known to enhance balance and stability, alleviate back strain and improve both posture and athletic performance.

Not long before that, Rakul Preet Singh impressed us with her brilliant burpee box jump-overs. As always, her fitness coach was by her side. “Aj ka workout kiya kya? (Did you do workouts today?)” she asked her Insta-fans in the caption. Burpee Box jump-over, aka BBJO combines the burpee and box jump-over exercise to boost endurance, strength, and body optimisation.

On another page of her workout diaries, Rakul Preet Singh attempted “back to back” machine reverse fly exercises. We admit that she made it look like a cakewalk. This particular fitness routine promotes balance, and posture and tones the shoulders.

For wellness, self-care and many other lifestyle lessons you won't go wrong if you turn to Rakul Preet Singh.

