Rakul Preet Singh Is A Complete Vision In A Blue Strapless Gown

Rakul Preet is a big-time fashionista, and her recent red carpet look is proof. Recently, for the Global Spa Awards 2025, the star made her striking appearance in an all-blue outfit.

For the red carpet, Rakul opted for an all-blue outfit. Her look featured a blue strapless gown that came with a bodycon fit. Her bodycon blue dress came with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. Her body-fitted dress swiftly transformed into a flowy hem that added more drama to her look. What made her ensemble even prettier was the blue sheer butterfly detailing. Rakul further elevated her look by accessorising her look with a diamond choker, earrings, a bracelet and a few rings.

For her makeup, she went for a glam makeup look, with a seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, shimmery soft smokey eyelids, arched brows, mascara-coated lashes, and pink lips topped with gloss for the extra shine. The star completed her look by tying her hair in a sleek bun with her few fringes framing her face just perfectly.