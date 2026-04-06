24-36 Hour Shifts Are Burning Out Indian Doctors: 5 Key Systemic Problems India's Medical Providers Face

On World Health Day, conversations around healthcare often focus on patients. But an equally urgent issue lies behind the scenes, the growing burnout crisis among doctors in India. Long hours, overwhelming patient loads, and systemic gaps are pushing medical professionals to their limits. What was once seen as part of the job is now being recognised as a serious structural problem that affects not just doctors, but the quality-of-care patients receive. According to Dr Ravi Malik, Director, Malik Radix Healthcare, this crisis reflects deeper flaws in the system rather than individual resilience."The issue of doctor burnout in India can no longer be considered an individual problem. It reflects the overall challenges within the healthcare system, which increasingly depends on the endurance of its workforce," Dr Malik says.

According to Dr.Bhanu Mishra, Consultant- Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital,Shalimar Bagh, the healthcare system of India is based largely on overworked doctors, with their 24 to 36-hour work shifts being the new normal.

1. Gruelling 24-36 Hour Shifts

In many hospitals, especially public healthcare settings, doctors routinely work shifts stretching from 24 to 36 hours, often exceeding 80 hours a week.These extreme schedules leave little room for rest or recovery. "Doctors regularly endure 24-36 hour shifts and work more than 80 hours per week. Such working conditions are harmful and even dangerous," says Dr Malik. Fatigue is not just about feeling tired, it directly impacts performance and safety.

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2. Fatigue Affecting Decision-Making

As per a study published in Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, only 25% of doctors reported achieving work-life balance, with women disproportionately affected by gender-related pressures. Higher levels of emotional intelligence were linked to greater satisfaction both professionally and personally. Meanwhile, organisational challenges, such as limited resources and workplace conflicts, were significant drivers of burnout, with prevalence differing across medical specialties.

Doctors working under such conditions may struggle with concentration, memory, and decision-making, all of which are critical in medical settings. "Fatigue negatively impacts cognitive functions and decision-making. In such an atmosphere, the risk of errors increases, putting both doctors and patients at risk," Dr Malik explains. This makes burnout not just a workforce issue, but a patient safety concern.

3. Rising Mental Health Strain

Beyond physical exhaustion, the psychological toll on doctors is becoming increasingly evident. "Prolonged working shifts without taking any rest, particularly those of resident/Junior doctors working in public hospitals, are considered common practice. However, their effect on one's health is great. Insomnia, tiredness, and high levels of stress negatively impact mental capacity, leading to mistakes in reviewing and treatment on time," says Dr Mishra. "A majority of doctors today suffer from mental fatigue, lack of energy, and even feelings of alienation from their work," notes Dr Malik. Over time, this can lead to anxiety, depression, and a decline in overall well-being.

4. Systemic Pressures, Not Personal Weakness

A key takeaway is that burnout is not due to a lack of resilience among doctors, it is the result of systemic challenges. Some of the major contributors include:

High doctor-patient ratios

Increasing administrative and non-clinical tasks

Concerns around workplace safety

Limited time for meaningful patient interaction

"It is vital to understand that this is not a matter of resilience but a result of a flawed system," Dr Malik emphasises.

5. Urgent Need For Structural Reforms

Addressing burnout requires more than awareness, it demands concrete changes in how healthcare systems function. Experts highlight several key solutions:

Implementing reasonable duty hours

Increasing manpower and improving doctor-patient ratios

Reducing administrative burden

Ensuring safer working environments

Providing access to mental health support

"No healthcare system can function efficiently if its personnel is chronically fatigued. Doctor protection cannot be an afterthought. It is essential for delivering safe and consistent patient care," says Dr Malik.

Further, Dr.Vinit Banga, Director- Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, adds, "Issue relates to the disparity in the delivery of healthcare services in urban and rural areas. Whereas urban areas face an overload of work, rural areas are lacking in the right number of medical personnel. Such disparity results in added pressure on the doctors in urban areas and denial of healthcare to millions in rural areas."

As per Dr Banga, for resolving this problem, it becomes imperative for structural reforms to be undertaken. This includes the regulation of the working hours of doctors, the recruitment of more doctors into hospitals, improvement in infrastructure, and the safeguarding of the rights of healthcare providers.

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India's healthcare system stands on the shoulders of its doctors, but those shoulders are increasingly overburdened. Burnout is no longer a silent struggle, it is a systemic crisis that demands urgent attention. As we mark World Health Day, the message is clear: caring for doctors is not optional. It is fundamental to building a safer, more effective healthcare system for everyone.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.