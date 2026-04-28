World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which is observed annually to promote safe workplace environments, highlights the toll that modern jobs take on physical and mental health. Be it desk-bound work, long working hours, night shifts, or high levels of stress on a daily basis, all of these factors compound into ill effects on your physical health. The need for healthy work environments is essential, as your body often gives warning signs before a serious illness develops, and these need to be taken into account.

When long-term physical well-being at the workplace is concerned, occupational health is necessary, as most people spend the majority of their time at their workplace. The daily damage that is inflicted by unsafe workplace conditions.

5 Physical Warning Signs That Your Job Is Harming Your Health

1. Constant Fatigue That Doesn't Improve With Rest

When constant fatigue becomes an automatic response to your job, then the need to reanalyse why it is happening is necessary. Job-related fatigue or chronic tiredness can manifest in workers who are a part of any industry, and knowing the reason why it is happening is necessary. Long-term working conditions that entail the facilities needed for functioning need to be taken into account when safeguarding physical health is concerned. To know the difference between normal fatigue and chronic tiredness that doesn't improve with rest, you need to know what it looks like to address it.

What It Looks Like:

Waking up tired every day due to a lack of work-life balance or work stretching into personal time.

Feeling drained even after weekends or leave, as your mind is constantly on edge, anticipating what needs to get done at work.

Needing excessive caffeine to function, as your mind and body are unable to focus on the assigned tasks.

Why Your Job May Be Responsible:

Long working hours disregard work-life balance and set unrealistic work expectations that need to be met by the workers within a given timeframe.

Night shifts or irregular schedules that don't give time for your mind and body to rest and recover to arrive refreshed at the workplace.

Mentally demanding work without breaks can easily lead to burnout and mental exhaustion.

Chronic workplace stress that arises from workplace power imbalances and dynamics that make the work environment a negative and unpleasant place.

Health Risks If Ignored:

Weak immunity as the immune system struggles to keep up with an excess of cortisol (stress hormone) secretion, which is part of the corporate structure.

Hormonal imbalance can become a reality as chronic stress and burnout take a toll on the hormones like cortisol, corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), triiodothyronine (T3), thyroxine (T4), prolactin, dopamine and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

Increased risk of heart disease and depression can be caused, which is a downward spiral to poor emotional and physical health.

Dr Sanjay Verma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, provides further insight where he explains, "When stress becomes chronic, it suppresses the prefrontal cortex-the area responsible for focus, decision-making, and memory-while overstimulating fear centres like the amygdala."

He further adds, "This leads to brain fog, forgetfulness, and mental slowing that people often dismiss as tiredness."

2. Frequent Headaches, Eye Strain, Or Blurred Vision

The impact on vision is significant when the nature of the work is digital. Screen time health is a major concern that needs to be taken into account when occupational health is considered. Most digital-dependent workplaces report experiencing frequent headaches, eye strain, or blurred vision as the amount of time they spend on their digital devices for workplace demands is increasing. When this is combined with screen time exposure for leisure as well, the negative impact on eye health is increasing, leading to serious eye-health-related disorders and long-term damage to eye health.

Common Signs To Know:

Daily or frequent headaches that don't improve even when you take breaks to give your eyes a rest.

Dry eyes, watering, or blurred vision are common complaints that can impact how comfortable you are while working.

Head heaviness by evening is a common complaint that occurs as the brain needs rest from looking at the digital screen for long hours.

Job-Related Causes:

Excessive screen exposure due to workplace demands and the need to be present and online most of the time.

Poor lighting or dim light exposure worsens eye health, which can occur when workers stare at their screens in early mornings or at night.

Incorrect monitor height, which puts undue stress on the neck, shoulders, and eyes, as you are forced to look downwards while working on a digital device.

No eye breaks can compound the potential eye health issues that occur due to an imbalanced screen time exposure.

When To Take It Seriously:

Headaches needing painkillers regularly, as your eye strain results in actual eye pain.

Vision problems worsening despite glasses - need ophthalmologist support for long-term maintenance of eye health.

Also Read: How To Consume 70-80 Grams Of Protein Every Day: 7 Essential Tips

3. Persistent Neck, Shoulder, Back Or Joint Pain

Most workers tend to ignore how their neck, shoulder, back, and joints are involved while they are working in an office or outdoors doing site work. Sedentary work also takes an active toll on your neck, shoulder, back, and joint health, and needs to be addressed via introducing the right and accessible ergonomic workplace setups.

If you are experiencing body pain from work or have any posture-related issues, then you need to work on understanding the symptoms and addressing them.

Typical Symptoms That You Need To Know:

Stiff neck or shoulders that are a result of sitting in one position for too long.

Lower back pain that worsens when you try to move.

Wrist or knee pain that happens as the joints need movement for proper lubrication.

Why Your Job May Be The Trigger:

Prolonged sitting is commonplace, as the nature of the work demands it.

Poor posture that is not supported by an ergonomic workplace setting.

Lack of movement, which happens when workers don't take breaks.

Repetitive tasks that require the same movement over and over again.

Long-Term Health Risks:

Cervical spondylosis can occur, as highlighted in the research published in the International Journal of Research and Review, flagging the presence of chronic pain, stiffness, and functional impairment.

Slipped discs are a long-term health risk associated with exposure to frequent neck pain, as pinpointed in the Journal of Pain Research.

Chronic musculoskeletal disorders can occur, especially in high-physical and mental labour jobs such as medical workers, as highlighted in the research published in the BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders Journal.

4. Gut Issues, Acidity, Or Unexplained Weight Changes

Workplace stress can manifest in your gut in the form of acidity, gastric issues, or unexplained weight changes that seem out of the ordinary. This is why your digestive system needs to be kept in mind when workers think about workplace stress management. The efforts need to be consistent and persistent to reduce the toll that chronic stress can take on your body.

Signs To Watch Out For:

Frequent acidity or bloating that can be explained otherwise or attributed to other health ailments.

Irregular bowel movements that cause discomfort and make your gut weaker over time.

Sudden weight gain or loss that can't be explained by any other active change to your diet or physical activity levels.

How Work Affects Digestion:

The constant presence of stress in the workplace can alter gut-brain communication, which disrupts your metabolism.

Skipped meals and irregular eating can further worsen the way the gut functions.

A sedentary lifestyle that doesn't involve the required daily physical activity can worsen your digestion.

Possible Outcomes:

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a major health risk that disrupts your normal gut functioning and impacts the way your body breaks down food into energy.

Lifestyle disorders like diabetes become common as digestive issues, blood sugar management issues, and stress become the trifecta of causing it.

Nutrient deficiencies, as mentioned in the Journal of Occupational Health, can occur as the body struggles to extract the nutrients from the food eaten.

Note: Most importantly, stress hormones (cortisol) affect metabolism, which can only be negated when proactive and daily stress management is practised.

5. Sleep Problems And Weakened Immunity

Sleep is the foundational step upon which the daily functioning of the body and mind operates. And if there is constant exposure to stress, then sleep problems due to work may arise, which gives way for the brain and body to struggle with workplace pressure, demands, and expectations. When disturbed sleep becomes the norm, it leads to problems with a weakened immune system, leaving workers susceptible to developing infections, diseases, and even serious chronic diseases.

Red Flags That You Need To Know:

Trouble falling or staying asleep is a common sign that workplace stress can override your brain, and you are unable to rest peacefully.

Waking up unrefreshed, which is possible after repetitive sleep cycles become disturbed due to workplace issues.

Falling sick frequently is also a sign that changes need to be made in how you work on a daily basis.

Work-Related Triggers:

Late-night screen time exposure that negates the right sleep hygiene practices.

Shift work that demands being mentally and physically present in a restricted environment for long hours.

High mental stress that occurs as workers function in teams.

Poor work-life boundaries that get violated due to workplace demands.

Why It Matters:

Poor sleep increases the risk of hypertension, as flagged in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Low immunity leads to repeated infections, which damage quality of life and productivity.

Sleep is a non-negotiable health pillar that needs to be prioritised daily for well-being.

Also Read: A Gastroenterologist Explains How Watermelon Consumption Affects Post-Meal Bloating

What You Can Do To Protect Your Health At Work

You can protect your health at work by practising simple practices that are proven to help reduce your stress levels. Here is what you can do:

Take short breaks every hour so that your brain and body get time to reset.

Improve workstation ergonomics to optimise your workplace.

Prioritise sleep and meal timings to ensure you are able to balance your physical health and workplace demands.

Manage stress proactively to take active control before it becomes a cause of issues.

Seek medical advice before symptoms become chronic if you feel that stress is damaging your physical health.

Employers must encourage safe and healthy work environments to ensure their workers are healthy and able to deliver what is assigned to them.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is necessary, as ignoring early physical signs can lead to long-term illness. You need to listen to your body and notice the safety alarm when it goes off, and take appropriate action to safeguard your physical health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.