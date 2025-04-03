World Health Day 2025 Focuses On Maternal And Newborn Health; Know Theme And Significance

World Health Day is observed on April 07 every year. This day marks anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. Each year, World Health Day is used as an opportunity to draw attention to a specific health topic that affects people all over the world. By emphasising one a particular theme every year, World Health Day encourages governments, healthcare organisations, and individuals to work collectively toward improving health standards and access to healthcare.

Theme for World health Day 2025

The theme for World Health Day 2025 is 'Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.'

This year's theme will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health. This initiative will encourage governments and the healthcare sector to intensify their actions to eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths. It will also focus on the long-term health and well-being of women.

The campaign will aim to promote information and strategies that can help support healthy pregnancies and births, and better postnatal health.

Importance of maternal and newborn health

According to WHO, "close to 300 000 women lose their life due to pregnancy or childbirth each year, while over 2 million babies die in their first month of life and around 2 million more are stillborn. That's roughly 1 preventable death every 7 seconds."

"Based on current trends, a staggering 4 out of 5 countries are off track to meet targets for improving maternal survival by 2030. 1 in 3 will fail to meet targets for reducing newborn deaths."

The significance of World Health Day lies in its ability to highlight important health topics, inspire action, and encourage people to take charge of their health.

