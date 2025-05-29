World Digestive Health Day 2025: Add These Summer Foods To Your Diet Today For Better Digestion

World Digestive Health Day is observed every year on May 29 to raise awareness about digestive health and promote better understanding of gastrointestinal disorders. It was initiated by the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) and focuses each year on a specific digestive health theme to educate the public and healthcare professionals alike. The heat during summer can slow down the digestive system, making one feel bloated or sluggish. Including water-rich, fibre-rich, and naturally cooling foods can help ease digestion by hydrating the body, promoting regular bowel movements, and reducing inflammation in the gut. Below we share a list summer foods to help boost your digestion.

These summer foods will help boost your digestion

1. Cucumber

Rich in water and dietary fibre, cucumber acts as a natural coolant and helps in flushing out toxins. Its high water content supports bowel movement and prevents constipation, which often becomes an issue in summer due to dehydration. Adding cucumber slices to salads or infusing them in water can keep your gut cool and hydrated.

2. Yogurt

Packed with probiotics, yogurt introduces healthy bacteria into the gut, enhancing digestion and nutrient absorption. It also soothes the digestive tract and reduces issues like bloating and acidity. Have a bowl of plain yogurt or make a chilled smoothie or buttermilk (chaas) for a probiotic punch.

3. Papaya

Papaya contains papain, a natural enzyme that helps break down protein and improves digestion. It's particularly helpful in easing bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Eat it fresh or add it to fruit salads for a tropical digestive boost.

4. Watermelon

This refreshing fruit is not only hydrating but also aids digestion due to its fibre and water content. It prevents dehydration-induced constipation and keeps the digestive tract smooth and regular. A bowl of chilled watermelon can be a great mid-morning snack.

5. Mint

Mint has carminative properties, which means it helps in expelling gas from the stomach and relieves indigestion. It also cools the body internally and soothes the stomach lining. Use fresh mint in chutneys, lemon water, or make mint tea for a digestive lift.

6. Fennel seeds

Commonly chewed after meals in many cultures, fennel seeds help relax digestive muscles and reduce bloating. They stimulate gastric enzymes and ease gas and cramps. Chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals or brew them into a light tea.

7. Coconut water

Naturally cooling and rich in electrolytes, coconut water supports hydration and eases digestion. It helps maintain the body's pH balance and soothes the digestive system. Drink a glass in the afternoon to keep digestion smooth and the body refreshed.

8. Bottle gourd

Bottle gourd is light, easy to digest, and high in water content. It prevents acidity, supports digestion, and reduces body heat. Cook it as a curry, soup, or juice it for a gut-friendly tonic during the summer.

9. Ginger

Though warming, ginger stimulates saliva and bile production, which helps in breaking down food efficiently. It reduces nausea, bloating, and indigestion. Use small amounts of ginger in teas or meals to get its digestive benefits without overheating the body.

Adding these foods to your summer diet can keep your digestive system strong, regular, and comfortable even during the hottest days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.