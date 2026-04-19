World Liver Day 2026: Experts Say Young Indians Most Affected, Treatment Costs Double In 3 Years

India is witnessing a sharp and evolving liver health crisis, one that is no longer confined to older populations or metro cities. On World Liver Day 2026, fresh insights highlight how liver disease is rapidly spreading across younger age groups and smaller towns, while also becoming significantly more expensive to treat. This dual burden is placing increasing pressure on both the healthcare system and household finances.

New analysis by Care Health Insurance reveals that claims related to liver diseases have doubled over the past three years. This surge reflects not just rising incidence but also the growing severity and complexity of cases. At the same time, treatment costs have nearly doubled, making liver disease one of the most financially draining health conditions today.

What is particularly concerning is the demographic and geographic shift in disease patterns. Younger individuals, women, and residents of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are increasingly being affected. Experts warn that without timely intervention, through early screening, improved awareness, and lifestyle changes, India could face a significant escalation in both clinical and economic burden from liver disease in the coming years.

Liver Disease Cases And Costs Double In Three Years

According to Care Health Insurance's latest analysis, health insurance claims related to liver diseases have doubled in the past three years. This sharp rise indicates not only an increase in the number of cases but also a growing complexity in treatment.

Parallel to this trend, the cost of managing liver conditions has nearly doubled, making it one of the more financially burdensome disease categories. As a result, a minimum health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh is increasingly being seen as essential for adequate financial protection.

Commenting on the findings, Manish Dodeja, Chief Operating Officer at Care Health Insurance, said that liver diseases are no longer limited to a narrow risk group. He highlighted a clear shift in both the profile and intensity of cases, with younger populations increasingly affected and the financial burden on families rising significantly. He emphasised that liver disease is no longer just a clinical concern but an economic one, making it crucial for individuals to regularly review their health insurance coverage.

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Younger Indians Increasingly At Risk

A major concern is the steady rise in liver disease among younger individuals, with data showing a 5-10% annual increase in cases in this group. This trend reflects changing lifestyle patterns, including unhealthy diets, sedentary behaviour, obesity, and metabolic risk factors.

Dr Sushrut Singh, Additional Director, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Noida, explains: "Liver disease is no longer confined to older populations or metros, what we are now seeing is a clear epidemiological shift toward younger individuals and patients from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The drivers are multifactorial: rising obesity, poor dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing alcohol consumption, along with a growing burden of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)."

Spread Beyond Metros To Smaller Cities

The data also shows that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are witnessing a 10-15% yearly increase in claims, indicating that liver disease is expanding well beyond urban centres. In these regions, delayed diagnosis is a major challenge. Limited awareness and restricted access to specialist care often result in patients seeking treatment only at advanced stages.

Dr Singh notes: "In smaller cities, limited awareness and restricted access to specialist care further compound the problem. As a result, patients often present with cirrhosis or its complications, where treatment becomes significantly more complex and expensive."

Gender Gap Narrowing

While liver disease has traditionally been more prevalent among men, the gender gap is now narrowing. Claims among women are rising by nearly 10% each year, signalling a broader shift in risk exposure and lifestyle patterns across populations.

A 'Silent Epidemic' Affecting Millions

This growing trend aligns with national health observations. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects between 9% and 32% of Indians, impacting nearly one in three people, and is increasingly described as a "silent epidemic."

A major reason for concern is that liver disease often progresses without noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Dr Singh highlights: "Alarmingly, many patients remain asymptomatic until advanced stages, leading to delayed diagnosis."

Rising Incidence Among Children

Medical experts are also raising alarms about increasing liver disease among children. Clinical guidance based on Indian paediatric gastroenterology standards suggests that fatty liver disease is becoming a leading cause of chronic liver conditions in children, particularly those with obesity and metabolic disorders.

Projections from the World Obesity Observatory indicate that by 2040, nearly 1.19 crore Indian children could be living with liver disease if current trends continue.

Treatment Complexity Driving Costs

The rising financial burden of liver disease is closely linked to the complexity of treatment. Advanced cases often require hospitalisation, long-term medication, repeated interventions, and in some cases, liver transplantation.

Dr Singh explains: "The cost escalation is driven not just by hospitalisation, but by the need for long-term medications, repeated interventions, and in some cases, liver transplantation."

Also Read: The Rs 500 Test That Can Prevent A Rs 20 Lakh Hospitalisation: Why Liver Screening Should Be Part Of Every Insurance Plan

Prevention And Early Screening Are Key

Despite policy-level efforts, such as the inclusion of NAFLD screening under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), experts stress that stronger individual-level action is essential. Early screening, lifestyle modifications, and financial preparedness must go hand in hand to tackle the growing burden effectively.

Dr Singh emphasises: "The key to reversing this trend lies in early screening, especially in high-risk individuals... Without timely intervention, India is likely to face a substantial clinical and economic burden from chronic liver disease in the coming decade."

As India marks World Liver Day 2026, the evolving liver disease landscape presents a clear warning. With cases rising sharply among younger populations, spreading across smaller cities, and becoming increasingly expensive to treat, the condition is fast emerging as both a public health and economic challenge. The path forward lies in early detection, preventive healthcare, and greater awareness. Without these measures, the silent epidemic of liver disease could escalate into a far more serious national crisis in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.