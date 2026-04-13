The Rs 500 Test That Can Prevent A Rs 20 Lakh Hospitalisation: Why Liver Screening Should Be Part Of Every Insurance Plan

In a country where lifestyle diseases are rising rapidly, a simple blood test costing less than Rs 500 could make the difference between early treatment and a life-threatening medical emergency. Experts say routine liver screening is one of the most overlooked yet powerful tools in preventing serious health and financial consequences. At the centre of this conversation is the Liver Function Test, a basic investigation that can detect early signs of liver damage long before symptoms appear. According to a study published in CLD Clinical Liver Disease, India accounts for over 18% of global liver disease deaths, with high mortality rates driven by alcohol consumption, rising cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and chronic viral hepatitis (B and C).

Why Liver Disease Often Goes Undetected

The liver is a remarkably resilient organ, but that resilience comes at a cost. It often does not show warning signs until the damage is already advanced. Dr Suresh Raghavaiah, Liver Transplant Surgeon and HPB Surgeon, says, "The liver does not produce symptoms until late stages. When signs like jaundice, fluid accumulation, or internal bleeding appear, it usually indicates advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis."

Conditions like Cirrhosis and liver failure are often diagnosed late, when treatment becomes more complex and expensive. "Once the disease progresses to its advanced stages, it becomes much more difficult to treat. The average cost of a liver transplant in India ranges from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 35 lakh depending on where it is performed (i.e., location, hospital, etc.) and how complex the case is," says Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder of Staywell.Health.

"This does not take into account the patient's pre-operative diagnostic testing procedure costs (if applicable), cost of everything associated with the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), medicines required after the transplant, and costs related to ongoing post-transplanted care all which will only add to the financial burden on family members," he adds.

Also read: Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Foods You Should Avoid If Your Suffer From The Liver Condition

The Rising Burden Of Liver Disease In India

While alcohol-related liver damage has long been a concern, experts say the landscape is changing. Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease, driven by sedentary lifestyles, processed food consumption, and rising obesity, is now emerging as a leading cause.

"With urbanisation and lifestyle changes, fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common, especially among young professionals," says Dr Raghavaiah. Other major contributors include:

Hepatitis B, which is preventable through vaccination

Hepatitis C, which is treatable if detected early

What's more concerning is that fatty liver is not just a liver problem, it is also linked to a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.

How Often Should You Get Your Liver Tested?

Given the silent nature of liver disease, routine screening becomes essential. Experts recommend:

At least once a year for most adults as part of a regular health check-up

More frequent testing for those with risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high alcohol intake, or abnormal cholesterol levels

"Liver disease is completely reversible and curable if diagnosed early," emphasises Dr Raghavaiah, adding, "Your doctor can guide you on the frequency of testing based on your risk profile."

Also read: Breakthrough Fingerstick Test Set To Revolutionise Hepatitis B Screening

The Rs 500 Test Vs Rs 20 Lakh Treatment

The cost difference between prevention and treatment is staggering. Dr Ravi Malik, Director, Malik Radix Healthcare, explains, "A simple Liver Function Test costing Rs 450 to Rs 500 can detect early signs of liver damage and potentially prevent life-threatening conditions like end-stage liver failure."

On the other hand, advanced treatment such as liver transplant surgery can cost anywhere between Rs15 lakh to over Rs35 lakh, not including long-term medication and follow-up care. Even with financial support schemes, access to treatment remains limited due to high costs and donor shortages.

Why Screening Makes Financial Sense

Regular liver screening is not just a health decision, it is a financial one. Early detection allows:

Lifestyle changes to reverse damage

Timely treatment of infections like hepatitis

Prevention of complications requiring hospitalisation

"Prevention through screening is far more effective than dealing with advanced disease," says Dr Malik.

Should Insurance Cover Liver Screening?

Experts believe it is time for health insurance plans to shift focus from treatment to prevention. Including liver screening in routine coverage could:

Encourage early diagnosis

Reduce long-term healthcare costs

Improve overall population health

"Health plans that include screening are better equipped to handle modern lifestyle-related conditions," Dr Malik notes. This approach ensures that insurance is not just a safety net for emergencies, but also a tool for proactive health management. Liver disease often develops silently, but its consequences can be severe, both medically and financially.

A simple, affordable test done once a year can detect problems early, when they are still reversible. For individuals and insurers alike, investing in prevention today could help avoid massive costs and complications tomorrow. Because sometimes, the most powerful health intervention is also the simplest one.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.