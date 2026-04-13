7 Silent Signs Your Liver Is Struggling Even If Your Alcohol Intake Is Zero

38.6% of the Indian population deals with some kind of liver health problems in their lifetime. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) shows the widespread rate of liver health-related issues in India as per a meta-analysis based on 2024 data. The two kinds of liver health issues that tend to affect a large portion of Indians are Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD), but even children developing NAFLD have made it a worrying and imminent health concern. The early signs of NAFLD that include unusual tiredness or fatigue, abdominal discomfort, weight gain around the abdomen, high blood sugar levels, and changes in appetite, can be possible signs of NAFLD. But only a medical professional can make the exact diagnosis, as the signs also occur due to other reasons, such as stress, pressure of modern lifestyles, and sudden alterations in lifestyle.

Liver health signs need to be taken seriously, and figuring out the cause of the abovementioned signs is important for their addressal. To restore the discomfort and liver health signs, you need to understand the silent ways that your liver may be struggling to function. Even if your alcohol intake is zero, your diet, lifestyle, and environment can influence how your liver is functioning on a daily basis.

Why Liver Problems Can Occur Without Alcohol

The liver is an organ that is responsible for digestive, endocrine, and metabolism-related functions. The primary one is filtering out toxins that are ingested. With rising pollution, bad lifestyle habits such as irregular sleeping patterns, obesity, sky-high sugar consumption levels, and too much consumption of ultra-processed foods can contribute to liver health issues. When it comes to serious diseases that can cause problems with liver functioning, the presence of an actual chronic disease that has been diagnosed can lead to issues. Here are some additional ways that liver problems can manifest:

Namely, diabetes, high cholesterol, and insulin resistance can destabilise the body's internal functioning and can lead to possible liver health complications.

Liver problems can occur without alcohol when strong medications are used over-the-counter and in an unregulated or medically unnecessary manner.

This can lead to toxin build-up that can damage the healthy tissue in the liver and lead to interference in its normal daily functioning.

Possible viral and autoimmune causes can contribute to liver disease, be it NAFLD or ALD, but their varying nature makes it impossible to spot the progression of the disease before it reaches a certain stage.

According to the research published in the Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy journal, liver disease contributes to approximately 2 million deaths globally each year, imposing significant economic and social burdens worldwide.

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

7 Silent Signs Your Liver May Be Struggling

Your liver can be struggling, and to know if it is, here are the seven silent signs that you need to know to take the necessary preventive steps to safeguard your liver.

1. Persistent Fatigue

If you are feeling unusually tired or fatigued even after a well-rested sleep cycle, then, as the research in the Journal of Hepatology indicates, if your liver function is not up to the mark, then it may happen. People tend to brush it off or attribute it to other causes, such as too much exertion or other possible issues, but when the liver has reduced ability to filter out toxins, it can possibly signal liver health struggles. As the liver is also responsible for energy metabolism, when its ability to function is reduced, then energy levels can't be maintained. Hence, the cyclic nature of liver health issues, tiredness, and fatigue exists in a loop.

2. Unexplained Weight Gain Or Difficulty Losing Weight

When an individual suffers from unexplained weight gain or faces difficulty losing weight, it can be linked to liver health issues. As mentioned, the research published in Hepatology Communications indicates that intensive intervention early after NAFLD can have a positive impact on liver functioning and weight loss. Your level of daily physical activity is responsible for a lot more than people are aware of, especially when related to insulin resistance.

So, to balance your long-term well-being and liver health, you need to focus on a holistic approach to balance out weight loss goals and reduce fat accumulation.

People tend to ignore these silent signs that can be shown visibly, as they think that other causes may be resulting in them. So, it is always medically advisable to get tested to be safe.

3. Digestive Issues And Bloating

The liver also plays a role in effective digestion by producing bile and aiding in fat breakdown in the body. According to the research published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, certain digestive issues and immediate bloating after eating can occur because of reduced liver health. Most people tend to attribute their digestive issues to having had a heavy meal or binge eating, but when the issues are consistent, then you need to be able to distinguish between digestive abnormalities due to liver health issues or common acidity and bloating after a heavy meal.

Also Read: Liver Disease Identified As the 'Fourth Major Complication' Of Diabetes, Says Lancet Study

4. Mild Abdominal Discomfort On The Right Side

Mild abdominal discomfort on the right side can indicate issues with liver function, as the liver could become inflamed or enlarged. When this happens due to certain diet or lifestyle factors, then possible discomfort can be experienced. The dull, heavy, or uncomfortable sensation can be linked to gallbladder or liver issues, as highlighted in the Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutical Science journal. So to figure out the cause, you need to seek a medical professional's advice and be vigilant of your bodily experiences.

Liver function can manifest silently in the body via seven silent ways

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

5. Skin Changes (Itching, Dullness, Pigmentation)

When the liver struggles to filter out toxins properly, and this leads to a build-up in the body, it can cause itchiness, dullness, or pigmentation. The skin is a reflection of what is going on inside the body, and if people are aware of the visible signs, then they can seek the right medical intervention. As the research from the Frontiers of Medicine signals that itching, dullness, or pigmentation can occur because of liver health issues.

6. Brain Fog Or Poor Concentration

The liver also plays a role in causing brain fog or poor concentration, as metabolic waste tends to deposit in the brain. The internal functioning of the body is connected, so your liver's struggles may lead to an impact on your brain's ability to concentrate in daily life. According to the Front. Endocrinology review, there is a need for extensive research that proves the link between brain fog or poor concentration and liver disease. But when it is experienced in combination with other signs, then the alarm is warranted, and medical testing needs to take place.

7. Abnormal Blood Sugar Or Cholesterol Levels

According to research published in Scientific Reports, an abnormally high blood sugar or cholesterol level can signal that your liver may be struggling to function. The liver plays an active role in metabolism (breaking down food into energy in the body), so if it is impaired, then your blood sugar level, along with your bad cholesterol level, can become elevated.

When These Symptoms Should Not Be Ignored

There are certain criteria that need to be kept in mind when people experience the signs of liver health issues. Here is what you need to keep in mind:

Red flags mentioned above that need medical testing should be taken seriously, and immediate action must be taken to avoid possible progression.

Necessary blood tests and imaging are required annually or even biannually if your risk of liver disease is higher based on family medical history.

Early detection is key to making sure your liver health is prioritised.

How To Support Liver Health Early

If you want to escape serious liver health problems, then you need to learn how to support your liver health early. Preventive strategies are beneficial to reduce the risk of possible liver disease and the resulting health complications.

A balanced diet that balances macronutrients and micronutrients, vitamins and minerals, and supplements the needed deficiencies should they arise.

Weight management is key to keeping the fat from accumulating on your healthy liver tissue and reducing its ability to function at an optimal level.

Regular exercise is required to balance the mobility needs of the body and make use of muscles to keep the brain and body healthy.

Medical follow-ups are necessary to keep control of your health.

As these silent signs of liver health issues and their struggle indicate, alcohol is not the sole cause of issues. You need to practise preventive strategies and be aware of your own body so that early action can be taken to reverse any possible damage.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.