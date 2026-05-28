Cycle syncing is a popular wellness trend that involves changing your diet, exercise routine, and lifestyle habits around your menstrual cycle. The hormonal changes that occur in the body can be broken down into stages. These four stages affect your mood and ability to exercise and can even affect the way your body metabolises the food you eat. From menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase, your energy levels, mood, and fitness levels could be adjusted to make sure you feel and function at your best.

Research on this trend is limited as the area of women's reproductive health requires further investigation. Large data pool studies are needed to prove its efficacy, which involve women of all sizes and oestrogen levels, as hormones affect study findings greatly. But its popularity is fuelled by social media platforms that need scientific validity and also medical monitoring.

Why Hormones Affect Diet And Workouts

The idea behind cycle syncing comes from the effect that hormones have on the decision-making ability and productivity. These aspects can vary across the different phases in the cycle. This has been mentioned in the BMJ Journal, which details that cycle syncing may boost overall performance. Here is why:

Because hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone play an active role in dictating the energy levels, metabolism, appetite, and even strength and endurance.

Following the same diet and workout may not work in the different phases, so cycle syncing has become a popular way to optimise women's health.

But it is important to note that medical researchers say that strong scientific evidence is lacking, and the claims may be oversimplified and not universally applicable to you. It is also important to note that thorough medical testing is required to make sure your hormone levels are balanced and take the approach to optimised health accordingly.

Hormonal changes are not uniform and vary based on an individual's body condition and factors present in their environment. The changes can differ cycle to cycle and on a day-to-day basis.

Also Read: Dry Skin And Brittle Nails? Doctor Shares How Hormonal Changes Impact Your Skin and Nails

How To Follow Cycle Syncing (Phase-Wise Guide)

Menstrual Phase (Days 1-5)

In the menstrual phase, according to cycle syncing, you need to consume a diet that is rich in iron, such as leafy greens, lentils, legumes, and whole grains. The type of meals should be warm and easier to digest.

Workout should entail practising light yoga and walking, and the main focus should be on focus, as well as rest and recovery.

Follicular Phase (Days 6-14)

The diet during the follicular phase should consist of fresh fruits and vegetables along with lean proteins that can nourish the body.

Workout during this phase should involve moderate amounts of cardio and strength training. The energy levels begin to rise during this period, so the body should be able to utilise the energy levels accordingly.

Ovulation Phase (Mid-cycle)

The diet should consist of high-fibre foods which are also rich in antioxidants, as your body, especially your gut, needs them.

A workout should consist of high-intensity workouts and group fitness-related activities that force you to attain physical activity with an afterburn.

The period of peak performance and endurance should be an ideal time to give your body a reason to exercise intensively.

Luteal Phase (Days 15-28)

The luteal phase should entail consuming a diet of complex carbohydrates and foods that are rich in magnesium.

Workouts during this time should involve low-impact workouts such as pilates and stretching. With a central focus on stress reduction to give your body a break while also using muscles that can improve the body and mind.

Also Read: The Thyroid-Fertility Link: How Your Metabolic Health Impacts Your Menstrual Cycle

Benefits Of Cycle Syncing

The supposed benefits of cycle syncing can be as follows, but remember that the effect on your body can vary as per the research:

Improves energy levels

Reduces fatigue and mood swings

Supports hormonal balance

Enhances workout performance

May help with weight management

Who Should Try Cycle Syncing?

Women should try cycle syncing with extreme caution, as the effect on your body can differ based on factors that you can't control. It is best to consult a medical professional to take a safe approach to eating better and exercising in a manner that your body and mind can benefit from, instead of simply chasing a trend.

Are There Any Limitations?

Yes, there are limitations, as limited large-scale scientific evidence exists on the effectiveness of cycle syncing. It is not a one-size-fits-all solution to tackle reducing energy levels. To attain a balance with your hormonal and physical health, you need consistency and tracking.

Dr Manisha Arora, Clinical Nutritionist, explains, "Cycle syncing helps women tune into their hormonal changes. Adjusting diet and exercise accordingly can improve energy, mood, and overall well-being."

Cycle syncing is worth exploring, but with major precautions as per its approach. You need to consult a nutritionist or dietician. You can listen to and evaluate your medical tests and figure out the right approach for you.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.