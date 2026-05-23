Ageing Or Thyroid Issues? Why Weight Gain After 35 Shouldn't Be Ignored

Weight gain is a common symptom of ageing after 35 and is often attributed to it. Metabolism slows down as you get older, but when your weight gain is inexplicable, don't dismiss it. Sometimes, thyroid issues may be the underlying cause of these changes.

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that regulates metabolism, energy levels, temperature and some important functions in the body. When the thyroid is not functioning properly (hypothyroidism), the body begins to use fewer calories. This can cause weight gain, tiredness and other symptoms that are mistakenly attributed to age.

Weight Gain After 35: It's Not About Age!

Weight gain can be caused by poor sleep, stress, a decline in physical activity and hormonal changes that occur as a person passes their mid-30s and into the 40s. But if a person is gaining weight without making any changes to diet or lifestyle, thyroid dysfunction could be the culprit.

Your body's metabolism is slower when the thyroid is underactive, which makes it hard to use calories efficiently. This weight gain is typically slow and can sometimes be accompanied by some water retention or bloating. A lot of people also experience a sense of fatigue, mental fog or reduced levels of activity.

After 35 years of age, women are more likely to experience thyroid problems because of changes in hormones, pregnancy or autoimmune disorders. Weight changes are not only experienced by women, though, as men can also experience changes in the thyroid.

The symptoms of thyroid disorders can include:

A weight gain alone is not indicative of a thyroid disorder, but if combined with other symptoms, it should be a cause for concern. Common signs include:

Constant tiredness or low energy

Feeling unusually cold

Hair and skin fall due to dryness

Constipation

Facial or neck edema

Changes in mood, anxiousness or depression

Irregular periods in girls/women

Having trouble losing weight with diet and exercise, even after trying

These symptoms are not sudden and take place over a period of time, so many people overlook these symptoms. Unfortunately, delayed diagnosis can have an impact on the overall health and quality of life.

The importance of early diagnosis

The bright side is that thyroid conditions are simple to diagnose and require only a blood test. A thyroid function test is used to determine if the thyroid gland makes adequate levels of thyroid hormones.

Hypothyroidism is easily treated if diagnosed at an early stage, through medication, a healthy diet, exercise, and sleeping routines. Many patients find that their energy, mood and weight management improve once their thyroid hormone level is balanced.

If thyroid symptoms are left untreated for any extended period of time, the risk of high cholesterol, heart problems, fertility problems, and extreme fatigue can all be increased. That is why rapidly gaining weight suddenly after 35 years of age shouldn't be considered a natural ageing process.

Healthy lifestyle play a major role

A healthy lifestyle is still crucial even if you suffer from thyroid problems. Frequent exercise, relaxation, a proper diet and good sleep help balance metabolism and hormones.

Individuals should not self-diagnose from the web or initiate any supplements without medical advice. If the doctor is consulted at the appropriate time, the actual reason for the weight gain can be determined and complications avoided in the long run.

What may happen with your body as you get older is natural, but if you notice that you're gaining weight, losing energy, and you're slowing down, it's not the end of the world. Your thyroid might be calling out for you at times.

(Dr. Chirag Tandon, Director - Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.