Chinese Doctor Reveals How Says Work Stress, Long Hours Caused His Weight To Reach 150 kg: "Occupation Bug"

A chest surgeon in Shanghai has sparked widespread discussion online after revealing that years of work-related stress, irregular eating habits, and long hospital hours caused his weight to rise to 150kg. The doctor, identified as Xiang Ruilong, works at Shanghai Yueyang Integrated Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine Hospital. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Xiang said he weighed around 110 kg when he began working as a resident doctor more than a decade ago. Over the years, however, the pressures of the profession steadily contributed to significant weight gain.

Standing at 1.84 metres (around 6 feet) tall, Xiang said the demanding nature of hospital work left little room for maintaining a healthy routine. He often performed several surgeries a day and ate whatever food was available between shifts.

The surgeon described his condition as "obesity caused by stress" and admitted that repeated attempts to lose weight failed because the demands of his job disrupted long-term lifestyle changes.

"Standing beside the operating table, I feel I am occupying a lot of space. If I stand for many hours, my waist aches greatly," Xiang was quoted as saying.

According to Xiang, whenever work became especially exhausting or stressful, he would quickly regain lost weight - sometimes gaining even more than before. He said sticking to a structured fitness or diet plan was difficult due to the unpredictable nature of his schedule. "I tell my patients to control their mouths in terms of what they eat. On many occasions, patients just looked at me directly. They seem to be thinking, "Doctor, you are so fat yourself," said Xiang.

Despite being a medical professional with extensive health knowledge, Xiang said following those principles personally proved challenging. He remarked that obesity had become something of an "occupational bug" for doctors constantly working under pressure.

“I know all the health-related knowledge, but I cannot follow those instructions. Obesity is like an ‘occupation bug' for us doctors,” he added.

Hospital vice director Yao Zheng also weighed in on the issue, noting that doctors are ordinary people who face intense workplace stress like anyone else.

"They have hectic work schedules, ranging from surgeries to consultations. They usually do not have time for rest or sport. These are actually unhealthy life habits," said Yao.

Now, Xiang hopes to lose 50kg within a year. He said he feels more optimistic this time after joining a weight-loss training programme organised by the hospital's endocrine and weight management centre.

His story has resonated widely online because it reflects a growing concern about occupational burnout and health problems among healthcare workers.

According to the 2024 Chinese Residents Nutrition and Chronic Disease Report released by the National Health Commission, more than half of Chinese adults are now considered overweight, based on body mass index standards.

Medical experts say chronic stress can significantly contribute to weight gain. Long-term stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone linked to increased appetite and fat storage, particularly around the abdomen. Elevated stress levels can also affect blood sugar regulation and increase cravings for calorie-dense comfort foods.

Excess body weight, in turn, places additional strain on joints and muscles, often leading to severe lower back and waist pain, especially for people who spend long hours standing -- a common reality for surgeons and hospital staff.