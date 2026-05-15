"I Quit My Job For Freedom And Regretted It In 11 Minutes": Why This Entrepreneur Says The Dream Is A Lie

Entrepreneur and digital creator Mehul Agrawal has sparked conversations online after posting a candid video about the realities of quitting a stable job to start a business. In the video, Mehul explained that while leaving a corporate role initially felt exciting and freeing, the feeling lasted only a short time before stress and responsibility took over. He joked that although he no longer had a boss assigning tasks, he somehow ended up with even more work than before.

The creator shared details of his first few days after leaving his job in the video. On the first day, he woke up early and spent hours planning the next three months of his company journey. On the second day, he revised the entire plan again. By the third day, however, he admitted feeling anxious and uncertain while questioning many of his life choices.

Despite the emotional ups and downs, Mehul said he does not regret the decision. He explained that he left a draining job to build something he truly cares about and added that he enjoys every moment spent working on his venture, Ilara.

The entrepreneur also said that Instagram has become a space where he openly documents his journey, including achievements, failures, difficult days and moments of self-doubt. He encouraged followers to stay connected as he continues sharing the realities of entrepreneurship.

The video has resonated with many young professionals and aspiring founders online. Several viewers commented that they had experienced similar emotions after making major career decisions. Others praised Mehul for honestly discussing the uncertainty and pressure that often come with starting a business.

The clip reflects a growing trend of young creators and entrepreneurs openly discussing mental health, career risks and the realities behind building a company from scratch.