American Woman Shares 10 Heartfelt Life Lessons From Living In India: 'Wouldn't Trade For Anything'

An American woman living in India has caught social media's attention after she shared a heartfelt list of life lessons she had learned since coming to the country five years ago. In an Instagram post titled, '10 life lessons I learned as an American living in India', digital content creator Kristen Fischer highlighted how navigating a new culture transformed her. Now a business owner and mother of four, Fischer views the hurdles she faced as instrumental in building the life she leads today alongside her husband and children

"I have been living in India for 5 years now and I have learned many things along the way. Some things I learned the hard way. Many mistakes I have made. It hasn't always been easy. But it has also been amazing," said Fischer.

"Living here has shaped who I am and has challenged me in many ways. I believe I have much more to learn and India is slowly forming me into a better person."

Fischer said she was only getting started in her India journey where she has already met incredible people and travelled to amazing places.

"I wouldn't trade these lessons for anything. I have met some incredible people and seen some incredible places. I believe I am only getting started and I can't wait to see what India has in store for me in the next 5 years."

Here are the 10 things Fischer listed in her viral post:

Home is something you build, not something you are born into.

I stopped assuming my way is the "right way". It is just a way.

I can feel completely out of place and still know exactly where I am meant to be.

Comfort zones shrink my world, and stepping outside of them expands who I am.

I learned to hold two truths at once: missing home deeply, and yet not wanting to move.

Identity becomes more flexible when I am no longer surrounded by people just like me.

I realised how much of life back home was designed for ease, not necessarily connection.

Community matters more than convenience.

Love doesn't need a shared language to grow, but learning the language sure helps.

Cultural differences are not obstacles; they are invitations to grow.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Fischer for adapting to the Indian lifestyle and being receptive to the changes in her life.

"Thank you for sharing. I came to know more good things about my country, which I couldn't see/felt through my eyes," said one user, while another added: "Really eye-opening lessons you have learned! And also how to be happy even if you don't have everything, because whatever you have is worth it and we must be thankful for it."

So glad that you're enjoying life with your family here in India! If you would like to experience more of India's heritage, culture and diversity, I would highly recommend coming to South India once."

A fourth said: "Absolutely love your perspectives. Thank you for your love for our country: chaotic, frenetic, and beautiful, all at once."