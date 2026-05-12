Long Working Hours Are Triggering Your Body To Store 'Stress Fat', Says New Study

Long working hours are a reality that many people experience on a day-to-day basis. But the problem arises when it becomes a trigger for your body to store stress fat. If you are wondering why you may be putting on excess fat in areas of your body that you normally don't, then assessing your working hours may become necessary. According to a recent study presented at the European Congress on Obesity 2026, which looked at the data from over 33 countries between 1990 and 2022, it recorded surprising findings. This study found that longer annual working hours are linked to higher obesity rates.

Interestingly, a 1% cut in working hours could lead to a drop by 0.16% in obesity prevalence. This is crucial in a country like India, where over 57% of non-communicable diseases are linked to obesity, as flagged in the Economic Survey of 2026.

Why Long Working Hours Promote 'Stress Fat'

Long working hours promote stress and fat storage as your body remains sedentary for a prolonged period of time. The continuous cycle of long working hours can increase the chances of developing chronic stress that raises cortisol levels in the body. When this stress isn't proactively burned, then the hormone can trigger the following:

Abdominal fat storage, as the adipose tissue in the stomach, tends to expand when cortisol is high for a long time.

Reduced fat burning as time is limited, and people struggle to juggle their job responsibilities and working out.

Researchers link a rise in obesity risk to time poverty, not just calories, which needs to be taken into account in weight-loss approaches.

Why Diet Alone Doesn't Explain Obesity

Diet is the foundation, but physical activity and the demand to be present at work for long hours are behind the rise in stress and fat storage. The study clearly shows that national calorie intake, as detailed in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) dietary guidelines, and overall fat intake did not correlate well with obesity rates in Indians.

Some nations whose data have been recorded show that people who consume more fat also have lower obesity rates.

Others eat less fat but have higher obesity rates, so understanding the nuance behind it is vital.

The structural factors, like work patterns, matter more, influencing obesity incidence in people.

Countries With Longest Work Hours, Highest Obesity Rates

The study details that the countries with the highest working hours, such as Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica, were found to have a higher obesity prevalence.

On the other hand, countries with shorter work hours, such as Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands, show lower obesity levels.

Also Read: Walking 8,500 Steps Daily Can Help Prevent Weight Regain, Reveals Study

Men More Affected Than Women

When it comes to the gender disparity, the impact of working hours on obesity was stronger in men. This can be attributed to longer sedentary work and higher exposure to work stress, as they are expected to be providers for households. While a 1% reduction in annual working hours could result in a 0.23% decrease in obesity rates, compared with 0.11% for women. This may be so, as women shoulder the economic labour load that entails household responsibilities with modern job responsibilities and families' workloads as well.

When the earlier time period, specifically from 1990 to 2010, is looked at, a 1% reduction in annual working hours is associated with a 0.17% decrease in obesity rates across the whole population.

And when males and females are assessed separately, this reduction in working hours is associated with a 0.24% decrease in obesity rates for men and a 0.17% decrease for women.

For the second half of the data that looked at people's obesity rates between 2000 and 2022, a 1% reduction of working hours was associated with a 0.13% decrease in obesity rates across the whole population.

In the same time period, the 1% reduction in working hours was associated with a 0.12% decrease in obesity rate for men and a 0.17% reduction for women.

Also Read: Managing Parental Stress May Protect Children From Obesity, Finds Yale Study

Why This Matters For Public Health

Until now, obesity research has over-focused on diet and exercise, as this study highlights labour policies and work culture as health determinants. As the collection of studies published in the International Journal of Obesity confirms, obesity is a complex health risk factor that is associated with multiple factors, and working hours are one of them.

This study also supports the debate around shorter workweeks and flexible work hours as the rise in non-communicable diseases rises in the global population.

Study Limitations

Every study has limitations, and this study only shows an association. Long working hours don't cause obesity.

The findings can vary based on income levels; urbanisation and lifestyle also influence obesity risk.

So, understanding obesity holistically is vital, and tackling it accordingly is necessary. The global obesity rates can be reduced if systemic changes are implemented that are rooted in scientific findings.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.