1 In 4 Indian School Children Obese, Unhealthy Diets To Blame: Study

Childhood obesity is emerging as a serious public health concern in India, with new research indicating that nearly one in four school-going children may be overweight or obese. The findings highlight a worrying shift in lifestyle patterns, where unhealthy diets and sedentary habits are fuelling a rapid rise in weight-related issues among young populations. A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine provides a comprehensive look at obesity trends among Indian school children. Out of 125 studies that met the criteria, the overall rate of obesity among school children was 6.97%. Looking at different regions of India, the Northern region had the highest rate at 8.58% , while the Central region had the lowest at 5.63%. The combined results also show that obesity among school-going children has been increasing over time.

Study Highlights Rising Burden

The analysis suggests that the burden of overweight and obesity is significantly higher in urban and affluent settings, with pooled estimates pointing towards a substantial proportion of children being affected. While earlier nationwide estimates placed childhood obesity at lower levels, the latest data indicates a sharp rise when overweight cases are included, pushing combined prevalence figures much higher. This aligns with growing concerns among public health experts that India is facing a dual burden of malnutrition, where undernutrition and obesity coexist.

Also read: World Obesity Day 2026: India's Child Obesity Numbers Soar, Ranks 2nd Worldwide

Why Are Children Gaining Excess Weight?

Experts point to unhealthy dietary habits as a major driver behind this trend. Increased consumption of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods such as processed snacks, sugary beverages, and fast food has significantly altered children's eating patterns.

The study also notes that high screen time and reduced physical activity are strongly linked to weight gain. A study published in the journal of Medicine and Life says children spending more time on televisions, mobile devices, and computers are less likely to engage in outdoor activities, creating an imbalance between calorie intake and expenditure.

Urbanisation and lifestyle changes have further contributed to this shift, making unhealthy food more accessible while limiting opportunities for physical exercise.

A Silent Yet Serious Health Threat

Childhood obesity is not just about weight gain, it has long-term health implications. Experts warn that obese children are more likely to develop serious conditions such as:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Fatty liver disease

Cardiovascular issues later in life

Research shows that obesity in early life often continues into adulthood, increasing the risk of chronic diseases and reducing overall quality of life.

Socioeconomic Factors Play A Role

The study highlights that obesity rates tend to be higher among children from higher-income families and urban backgrounds. This is largely due to greater access to processed foods, sedentary entertainment options, and lifestyle changes linked to modern living. At the same time, the issue is no longer limited to affluent groups. Experts note that obesity is gradually spreading across all socioeconomic sections, making it a nationwide concern.

The Need For Early Intervention

Health experts emphasise that early intervention is key to reversing this trend. Parents, schools, and policymakers all play a crucial role in promoting healthier lifestyles among children. Some recommended steps include:

Encouraging balanced, home-cooked meals

Limiting junk food and sugary drinks

Promoting daily physical activity

Reducing screen time

Regular health check-ups

Schools, in particular, can help by incorporating nutrition education and ensuring children get adequate opportunities for physical exercise.

Also read: Children Don't Always Look' Obese: Here's What You Might Miss

A Wake-Up Call For India

India's rising childhood obesity rates serve as a wake-up call for immediate action. While the country continues to battle undernutrition, the growing prevalence of obesity signals a shift towards lifestyle-related health challenges. Experts stress that without timely intervention, the current generation of children could face an increased burden of chronic diseases at a much younger age. Childhood obesity is no longer a distant concern. With nearly one in four children at risk, addressing unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles has become crucial to safeguarding the future health of India's younger population.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.