10 Doctor-Recommended Ways To Protect Your Child From Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. Once thought of as a Western problem, it is now a growing epidemic in India. According to UNICEF, the number of overweight children in India has doubled in the last decade, and nearly 14 million children between 5-19 years are overweight or obese. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) also reported a rising trend in overweight children, with urban areas particularly affected due to sedentary lifestyles, processed food consumption, and excessive screen time. "Childhood obesity is a growing concern in India and across the globe," says Dr. Roohi Muhammad Yunus Khan, Senior Consultant Paediatrics, Fortis Vasant Kunj.

She warns that if left unaddressed, obesity in childhood can lead to type-2 diabetes, hypertension, early heart disease, and even joint problems at a young age. The good news, however, is that childhood obesity is preventable. "Small, consistent lifestyle steps at home and school can make a big difference in safeguarding your child's health," adds Dr. Khan. From balanced meals to reduced screen time, doctors emphasize that prevention starts with simple, daily practices. Here are 10 science-backed, doctor-recommended strategies every parent should know.

Doctor-Recommended Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity

Prioritize Balanced Meals

"Ensure every plate includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and a lean source of protein," advises Dr. Khan. Studies show that diets rich in fibre and protein help children stay full longer, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks. Limiting ultra-processed foods also protects against early metabolic risks.

Limit Sugary Drinks

"Hidden sugars are a leading driver of weight gain in kids," says Dr. Khan. Research from ICMR shows that excessive sugary drink consumption increases obesity risk by nearly 30% in school-aged children. Water, plain milk, or fresh coconut water are healthier alternatives.

Create a Regular Meal Routine

Consistency prevents mindless grazing. "Three balanced meals and two healthy snacks daily reduce junk food cravings and keep metabolism steady," Dr. Khan explains. Children with irregular eating patterns are more prone to weight gain, according to WHO guidelines.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Encourage Physical Activity

Doctors recommend at least 60 minutes of active play daily-whether outdoor sports, cycling, or dancing. "Physical activity not only manages weight but supports heart and bone health," says Dr. Khan. WHO data shows only 1 in 4 Indian adolescents gets enough daily exercise.

Restrict Screen Time

"More screen time means more sedentary behavior and exposure to junk food ads," Dr. Khan cautions. A limit of less than two hours per day is advised. Research in India links higher screen time with increased risk of obesity and poor sleep.

Promote Healthy Snacking

"Swap chips and candies for nuts, fruit slices, boiled corn, roasted chickpeas, or yogurt," says Dr. Khan. Involving children in choosing or preparing these snacks increases their willingness to eat healthier.

Get Enough Sleep

"Inadequate sleep is linked to weight gain because it affects hunger hormones," explains Dr. Khan. School-age children need 9-11 hours of sleep, while teens need 8-10. Studies confirm that sleep-deprived kids are more likely to overeat and gain weight.

Model Healthy Habits

Children often copy what they see. "Families that eat balanced meals together, exercise, and minimize junk food create a powerful healthy environment," says Dr. Khan. A 2021 UNICEF report highlighted family behavior as one of the strongest predictors of child health.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Keep Junk Food Out Of The Home

"Availability drives consumption," stresses Dr. Khan. Stocking up on nutritious foods reduces temptation. Research shows that children are 70% less likely to consume junk food regularly when it is not readily available at home.

Regular Health Check-Ups

Routine pediatric visits ensure early detection of weight-related concerns. "Guidance from a healthcare provider helps tailor nutrition and activity to your child's needs," Dr. Khan emphasizes. Early intervention is key to preventing lifelong health issues.

Childhood obesity is preventable, but it requires consistent, everyday action. As Dr. Roohi Khan explains, families play a central role by shaping food choices, routines, and activity levels. National data shows the problem is growing in India, but small steps like reducing sugary drinks, ensuring enough sleep, and encouraging physical play can reverse the trend. Schools, communities, and policymakers must also support parents in this effort, ensuring healthier food environments and safe spaces for exercise. Tackling obesity early is not just about weight. It's about protecting children from chronic diseases and helping them grow into healthier, happier adults.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.