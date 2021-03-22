Childhood Obesity: 7 Diet Tips That Can Help Your Child Maintain A Healthy Weight

Childhood obesity can increase the risk of several diseases if left uncontrolled

Obesity is a common risk factor for multiple chronic conditions. Childhood obesity is another serious condition that needs immediate attention. According to WHO, childhood obesity is one of the most serious global public health challenges of the 21st century, affecting every country in the world. In just 40 years the number of school-age children and adolescents with obesity has risen more than 10-fold, from 11 million to 124 million (2016 estimates). If left uncontrolled, childhood obesity can negatively affect a child's physical, mental and social well-being. Many steps can be taken to prevent the risk of childhood obesity. These can help keep several diseases at bay. Parents should pay adequate attention to child's diet, daily routine, levels of physical activity, sleep schedule and much more to ensure a healthy weight. Here are a few points parents should note to safeguard their childhood from being overweight or obese.

Diet tips to prevent childhood obesity

1. Encourage good eating habits

The entire family needs to make sure that a healthy food habit is maintained at home so that children do not get susceptible to gaining excessive weight and high cholesterol at an early age. As these might increase disease risk as they grow up.

2. Avoid introducing junk foods to kids

Children are often seen consuming junk foods such as chips, chocolates, fries, aerated drinks, and more. These are all stuffed with trans-fat, oxygenated oils and more. Children in habit of consuming junk food often suffer from gastric problems at an early age.

3. Incorporate healthy snacking options

Replace fried and packaged food with healthy options such as fresh fruit salads, nuts, Greek yogurt and more. This will help improve the gut health of your kids as well as boost metabolism.

4. Encourage your child

The diet should include a variety of food. The child taught to eat everything on his plate is much more likely to attain optimal health than those who are picky eaters. The child should have access to items from all food groups on a regular basis.

5. Lead an example

The person feeding the child should not show dislike for any food in front of the child. If you don't enjoy healthy eating, the child is also more likely to reject healthy options.

6. Do not let kids overeat

Teach your kids a normal serving size. Mothers often try to overfeed kids. But this could be an unhealthy practice as it might lead to excessive weight gain.

7. Avoid distraction/entertainment during eating

It has become a normal practice to let kids stare at screens while eating. It is an extremely unhealthy practice. Looking at screens leaves the child distracted and he/she ends ups eating less or far more than required. Therefore, enjoy family time when having meals without distractions.

At least one hour of physical activity is also important for the child to maintain a healthy weight. Children these days are glued to screens. Encourage your child to play sports or exercise daily.

(Dietcian Mansi Nigam is a Consultant, Dietetics and Nutrition at Meddo Clinic)

