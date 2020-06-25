Childhood Obesity Prevention: 5 Tips For Parents To Inculcate Healthy Eating Habits In Children

Childhood obesity can increase the risk of multiple diseases at an early age

Obesity is a common health issue that is linked with several health issues. It is also a common condition in children these days. Childhood obesity affects children all across the world in large numbers. It is a condition when a child is above the normal weight with respect to their height. According to WHO, childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is steadily affecting many countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate. Globally, in 2016 the number of overweight children under the age of five is estimated to be over 41 million.

Parents play an important role in preventing childhood obesity. It is important to inculcate healthy eating habits for the initial stage. Along with diet, regular physical activity also plays an important role. It is important for the whole family to work together to fight the risk of childhood obesity. Here are some tips for parents to develop healthy eating habits in children.

Childhood obesity prevention: Diet tips parents should follow

1. Check portion size

Many parents serve foods more than required to their children. It is advised to follow the right portion size according to the age of the child. Make sure that the diet provides them the right nutrition and optimum energy.

Serve right amount of foods to kids according to age

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Teach then to choose the right snacks at an early stage

Children are commonly given sweets, candies and fried snacks as a reward. You should reward your child the right way. Play an outdoor game with them or plan a picnic together. Spend more time with your child in the activities they love.

It is important to teach children the basics of choosing the right snacks. Encourage your child to choose healthy snacks over sweet treats.

3. Eat together

You should eat together as a family. It will help in developing healthy eating habits and help fix a schedule. Also, when you consume healthy foods then your children are more likely to learn the same.

4. Avoid distractions while eating

When you are watching TV while eating, you are more likely to eat more or less than required. It is better to avoid such distractions while having a meal. This will also help children to understand when they are full.

Avoid distractions like television while having a meal

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ensure a balanced diet

Right nutrition is extremely important for proper development in children. A balanced diet is a right solution to this. It will ensure the consumption of every necessary nutrient. You should also ensure optimum fibre intake.

