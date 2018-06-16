Childhood Obesity Can Increase Risk Of Osteoarthritis; Risk Factors Of Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity can increase risk of osteoarthritis, says study

Childhood obesity

Childhood obesity may increase risk of knee and hip osteoarthritis as adults, a recent study states. The results of the study indicated that adult body mass index (BMI) can increase risks of osteoarthritis, knee osteoarthritis and hip osteoarthritis by 2.7%, 1.3% and 0.4% respectively. ANI reports that the results state that adult BMI can impact stronger on knees and childhood BMI can impact stronger on knee and hip osteoarthritis. Researchers say that the findings are contradictory to the previous findings which have linked obesity and osteoarthritis. The study was published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases. Children who have BMI at the same level of higher than around 95% of their peers are considered to be obese. Childhood obesity is considered a serious threat to children. It puts children at the risk of a number of chronic health conditions. Apart from affecting physical health, childhood obesity can also make children depressed and reduce their self-esteem.

Psychological factors, family history and lifestyle all play a very important role in childhood obesity. Besides, eating too much and not exercising can cause childhood obesity. Having a poor diet which high levels of sugar, fat and very few nutrients can make children gain weight quickly. Having frozen foods and packed foods are some of the main culprits of childhood obesity.

Besides, certain psychological issues can also cause childhood obesity. Children who are stressed, bored or depressed are more prone to risks of childhood obesity.



Risk factors of childhood obesity

Apart from osteoarthritis, childhood obesity has a number of risk factors.

Diabetes

Childhood obesity can make children prone to type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body does not metabolise glucose properly. It can also increase risk of nerve damage, eye disease and kidney dysfunction. However, type 2 diabetes can be reversed through diet and lifestyle changes.



Childhood obesity can increase risk of type 2 diabetes

Asthma

Asthma is a condition which causes inflammation in the airways of lungs. The most common comorbidity of obesity is asthma. However, obesity may be a risk factor in some, and not all obese children.

Joint pain

Stiffness in joints, pain and limited range of motion are common risk factors of childhood obesity. Losing weight however, can eliminated these joint problems.



Heart disease

Childhood obesity can result in elevated cholesterol levels and blood pressure levels. Both of these can increase risks of heart disease in obese children. Consuming foods that high in fat and salt can increase cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Heart disease can increase risks of heart attacks and stroke.

Sleep disorders

Sleep disorders are common risk factor of childhood obesity. Sleep apnea and snoring can happen because of extra weight in the neck area. Extra weight in the neck area can block their airways.

Eating healthy and exercising regularly can help in dealing with childhood obesity. A few lifestyle changes can take you a long way in terms of treating childhood obesity.



Childhood obesity can cause sleep disorders

Children should be encouraged to engage more in physical activities or family activities so that some kind of body movement is constantly happening.

Paediatricians recommend that screen time of children should be strictly reduced to 2 hours in a day. They should be encouraged to play regularly. They should be given lots of fluids and high fibre food to prevent obesity.

