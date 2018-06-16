Childhood Obesity Can Increase Risk Of Osteoarthritis; Risk Factors Of Childhood Obesity

Highlights
- Childhood obesity can increase risk of type 2 diabetes
- Childhood obesity can increase risk of heart disease
- Knee and hip osteoarthritis are risk factors of childhood obesity
Childhood obesity
Psychological factors, family history and lifestyle all play a very important role in childhood obesity. Besides, eating too much and not exercising can cause childhood obesity. Having a poor diet which high levels of sugar, fat and very few nutrients can make children gain weight quickly. Having frozen foods and packed foods are some of the main culprits of childhood obesity.
Besides, certain psychological issues can also cause childhood obesity. Children who are stressed, bored or depressed are more prone to risks of childhood obesity.
Also read: 9 Ways To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Risk factors of childhood obesity
Apart from osteoarthritis, childhood obesity has a number of risk factors.
Diabetes
Childhood obesity can make children prone to type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body does not metabolise glucose properly. It can also increase risk of nerve damage, eye disease and kidney dysfunction. However, type 2 diabetes can be reversed through diet and lifestyle changes.
Asthma
Asthma is a condition which causes inflammation in the airways of lungs. The most common comorbidity of obesity is asthma. However, obesity may be a risk factor in some, and not all obese children.
Joint pain
Stiffness in joints, pain and limited range of motion are common risk factors of childhood obesity. Losing weight however, can eliminated these joint problems.
Heart disease
Childhood obesity can result in elevated cholesterol levels and blood pressure levels. Both of these can increase risks of heart disease in obese children. Consuming foods that high in fat and salt can increase cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Heart disease can increase risks of heart attacks and stroke.
Sleep disorders
Sleep disorders are common risk factor of childhood obesity. Sleep apnea and snoring can happen because of extra weight in the neck area. Extra weight in the neck area can block their airways.
Eating healthy and exercising regularly can help in dealing with childhood obesity. A few lifestyle changes can take you a long way in terms of treating childhood obesity.
Also read: Our Expert Recommends Tips To Reduce Screen Time Among Children To Prevent Obesity
Children should be encouraged to engage more in physical activities or family activities so that some kind of body movement is constantly happening.
Paediatricians recommend that screen time of children should be strictly reduced to 2 hours in a day. They should be encouraged to play regularly. They should be given lots of fluids and high fibre food to prevent obesity.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.