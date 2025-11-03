College Student Abducted, Sexually Assaulted Near Coimbatore Airport

A woman college student was abducted and sexually assaulted by a three-member gang near Coimbatore airport late on Sunday night, police have said. The student, who is pursuing a course at a private college in Coimbatore, was in a car with her male friend. The accused allegedly attacked her friend, abducted the woman, forcibly took her to another location and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the survivor is undergoing treatment. "The sexual assault has taken place, the survivor is under treatment and safe. Seven special teams are searching for the suspects. We shall brief you as soon as there is a breakthrough," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The police have launched a massive search operation to trace and arrest the perpetrators. They are also examining CCTV footage and questioning potential witnesses in the area.

This incident comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing growing public concern over sexual crimes against women. Opposition parties have been criticising the state government over law and order issues.

BJP leader K Annamalai has said the Coimbatore incident is "utterly shocking". "Since the DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu, such repeated crimes against women clearly show that anti-social elements have no fear whatsoever of the law or the police. From DMK ministers to law enforcement personnel, there is a clear tendency to protect sexual offenders," he said in a post on X.

"Instead of using the police to ensure public safety or maintain law and order, the DMK government employs them solely to arrest critics of the regime, leaving Tamil Nadu in a state of utter disgrace today," he said, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also holds charge of the police force, should "hang his head in shame".

DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah said the Coimbatore incident is unfortunate. "Tamil Nadu takes stringent action against perpetrators. Cases are fast-tracked for swift justice. Laws have been made stringent, and women's safety has been assured. Law will take its course in this case too."