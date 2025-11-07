Suspected Kidnapping Of Woman In Coimbatore Triggers Massive Police Search

A late-night alarm over the suspected kidnapping of a woman in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has triggered a massive police search, though officers said there is no confirmation that any woman was kidnapped. Police sources told NDTV that a pedestrian alerted authorities after allegedly hearing a woman scream from inside a moving car on Thursday night.

The CCTV footage- which NDTV cannot independently verify- shows a white car parked briefly along what appears to be a residential stretch before driving off moments after a woman is heard screaming. Another woman stands waiting across the road.

Soon after, someone in the vicinity is heard asking, "What happened?" prompting the passerby (the woman standing across the road) to alert the police.

Police officers searched through the night to trace the vehicle. "A CCTV has captured the car partially near a bakery in the Sulur area, but there is no sign of the woman," Coimbatore Commisioner of Police A Saravana Sundar told NDTV on Friday.

"There's no number plate visible so far, but we have expanded the search this morning as well," Sundar said.

He added that the police did not receive any complaint or an SOS call related to a missing person. "We are being doubly sure that no one is in danger," the Sundar further said.

This incident comes just days after a woman college student, who was speaking with her male friend in a car, was kidnapped and sexually assaulted behind the Coimbatore International Airport. The incident had triggered outrage and led to the arrest of three suspects.