Turning Pages, Not Screens: Tamil Nadu Man's Scooter Library Sparks A Reading Revival

At a time when most people are addicted to mobile phones and reading is on the decline, a postgraduate in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi is nurturing reading in a unique way. He converts his scooter into a mobile roadside library and draws people, including children, to read books on the roadside.

With a passion for reading and writing, 32-year-old Simon, who works for a private company, has been doing this consistently since 2024.

Simon runs this library near the Tuticorin-Tirunelveli highway every evening for two hours, after his work between 8 and 10 PM. He has a collection of 1000 books, including fiction. Every day he displays around 100 of them in turns at his makeshift library.

One can read books on the spot or take them home and return them later. No money is charged.This reading initiative has motivated nearly a thousand people to read, including 43 children. Many of them come regularly.

At night it's an incredible sight to see the young and the old reading books on the roadside.

Aishwarya, who has completed her master's degree in Tamil Nadu, stops by every evening to read. She told NDTV, "Books are sometimes expensive, and this helps me to read books from many genres."

Called Kumizhmunai (tip of the nib), it's not just about reading. Simon also nurtures writing and has helped young writers to publish around 50 books. He even connects readers with these young writers through in-person reviews and online discussions.

Speaking about his passion, Simon said, "Reading is very important. I want to promote reading, as not all can buy books." On his future plans, he added, "I want to start similar initiatives in Erode and Thanjavur with the help of readers and writers there."

With inputs from Abinaya Kumarasamy