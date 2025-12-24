Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

7 Killed As Bus Collides With 2 Cars After Tyre Explodes In Tamil Nadu: Cops

A Chennai-bound state-run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while proceeding on the national highway near here, changed direction all of a sudden when a tyre burst and moved to the opposite direction after climbing onto the road median.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
7 Killed As Bus Collides With 2 Cars After Tyre Explodes In Tamil Nadu: Cops
The bus changed direction due to a tyre burst, police said. (Representational)
Cuddalore:

At least seven persons were killed near here on Wednesday after a government bus swerved to the opposite side and collided with two vehicles, police said.

The bus changed direction due to a tyre burst, police said.

A Chennai-bound state-run bus from Tiruchirappalli, while proceeding on the national highway near here, changed direction all of a sudden when a tyre burst and moved to the opposite direction after climbing onto the road median.

"The bus collided head-on with 2 vehicles (a SUV and a car) that were proceeding towards Tiruchirappalli from Chennai; 7 occupants of the 2 private vehicles were killed," a district police official told PTI, adding a number of people have been injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Bus Accident, Tamil Nadu News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com