1 In 8 Teens In Kolkata Schools Obese, Study Flags Lifestyle Risks

Childhood obesity is emerging as a major public health concern in India, and a new school-based study from Kolkata highlights the scale of the problem. Researchers found that one in every eight adolescents aged 12 to 16 years in surveyed schools was obese, signalling a worrying rise in obesity among urban teenagers. Experts say the trend reflects dramatic lifestyle changes among children and adolescents in recent years, including increased consumption of calorie-dense foods, reduced physical activity and excessive screen time. These behavioural shifts are occurring alongside broader global trends in childhood obesity, which has risen sharply over the past few decades.

According to endocrinologists involved in obesity awareness efforts, the prevalence of obesity among school-aged children worldwide has increased from about 4% in 1975 to nearly 20% in 2022, representing a nearly five-fold rise.

The consequences extend far beyond weight gain. Childhood obesity significantly increases the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers later in life. Researchers warn that without early intervention through healthier diets, increased physical activity and public health policies, today's children could face a future marked by rising non-communicable diseases.

Study Highlights Rising Obesity Among Kolkata Adolescents

The study was conducted in schools across Kolkata as part of an initiative linked to World Obesity Day, with a focus on understanding the burden of obesity among adolescents. Researchers found that around 12.5% of students aged 12-16 were obese, meaning roughly one in eight children in this age group.

Medical experts involved in the initiative attributed the rise largely to lifestyle changes. Urbanisation, easy availability of processed foods and declining levels of physical activity are increasingly contributing to unhealthy weight gain among teenagers.

Researchers warn that adolescence is a critical window for preventing long-term health problems. Obesity that develops during teenage years often continues into adulthood, significantly increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.

A Growing Global Health Challenge

The findings from Kolkata reflect a broader global trend. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health.

Globally, childhood obesity has risen dramatically over the past four decades. Estimates suggest that hundreds of millions of children and adolescents worldwide are now overweight or obese. This increase has been particularly pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where rapid economic growth has been accompanied by major shifts in diet and lifestyle. Processed foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats have become more widely available, while sedentary behaviours such as prolonged screen use have increased.

India is experiencing this transition rapidly, especially in urban areas where children often have limited opportunities for physical activity.

Lifestyle Factors Driving Childhood Obesity

Researchers say several modifiable factors are driving the rise in childhood obesity:

High consumption of processed foods: Many children consume calorie-dense foods such as sugary beverages, fast food and packaged snacks. These foods are often high in fats and refined carbohydrates but low in essential nutrients.

Many children consume calorie-dense foods such as sugary beverages, fast food and packaged snacks. These foods are often high in fats and refined carbohydrates but low in essential nutrients. Increased screen time: Studies of schoolchildren show that spending several hours daily on televisions, computers or mobile devices is strongly associated with obesity. High screen time also reduces opportunities for outdoor play and exercise.

Studies of schoolchildren show that spending several hours daily on televisions, computers or mobile devices is strongly associated with obesity. High screen time also reduces opportunities for outdoor play and exercise. Low physical activity: Urban lifestyles often limit physical activity. Children spend more time studying indoors, commuting and engaging in sedentary entertainment.

Urban lifestyles often limit physical activity. Children spend more time studying indoors, commuting and engaging in sedentary entertainment. Poor sleep patterns: Short or irregular sleep has also been linked to increased obesity risk among adolescents, likely due to hormonal effects on appetite and metabolism.

Health Risks Associated With Childhood Obesity

Obesity during childhood can lead to several serious health complications. Research has shown that children with obesity are more likely to develop high blood pressure, insulin resistance and metabolic disorders compared with their normal-weight peers.

These conditions can progress into major non-communicable diseases in adulthood, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Studies also show that overweight children have a higher likelihood of remaining overweight as adults, increasing long-term health risks. Beyond physical health, obesity may also affect psychological wellbeing. Children with obesity often face stigma, low self-esteem and reduced quality of life.

Why Early Prevention Is Critical

Public health experts emphasise that childhood obesity is largely preventable with early interventions. Schools, parents and communities all play a crucial role in promoting healthier lifestyles.

Recommended strategies include:

Encouraging daily physical activity for at least 60 minutes

Limiting screen time and sedentary behaviour

Promoting balanced diets rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Reducing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods

Ensuring adequate sleep among adolescents

School-based programmes that promote nutrition education and physical activity have shown promise in reducing obesity risk among children.

The finding that one in eight adolescents in Kolkata schools is obese underscores a growing childhood obesity crisis in urban India. With obesity rates rising worldwide, experts warn that without urgent action, today's children may face increased risks of chronic diseases later in life.

Addressing the problem will require coordinated efforts from families, schools, healthcare professionals and policymakers. Encouraging healthier diets, increasing physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviours are essential steps toward reversing this worrying trend. Preventing obesity early in life not only protects children's health today but also reduces the burden of non-communicable diseases in the future.

