Obesity Is Now Being Treated As A Long-Term Disease, Not A Temporary Weight Problem, Doctor Explains Why

Obesity is a complex disease wherein you have too much body fat. Most people think it to be a cosmetic problem, however, the excess body fat increases the risk of several chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, liver disease, sleep apnoea and certain cancers. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 8 people in the world were living with obesity in 2022. Adult obesity across the globe has doubled since 1990 and adolescent obesity has quadrupled. WHO also says that 2.5 billion adults were overweight in 2022. Of these, 890 million were living with obesity. The World Obesity Federation's World Obesity Atlas 2026 says that the number of children living with obesity across the world will reach 507 million by 2040.

It is important that obesity is addressed with utmost concern as it is the root cause of several other health issues. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Brahm Datt Pathak, Senior Director - Gi, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery at Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, said, "Obesity is no longer viewed as a cosmetic concern or a temporary weight issue that can be corrected with short term dieting. It is now recognised globally as a chronic, relapsing disease that affects multiple organ systems and requires structured, long term management. The shift in approach is important because excess body weight is strongly linked to type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, joint disorders and several gastrointestinal complications."

Understanding Obesity As A Chronic Disease

The understanding of obesity has evolved significantly. It is influenced by complex interactions between genetics, metabolism, hormones, gut microbiota, lifestyle and environment. When a person gains excessive weight, the body's internal regulatory mechanisms change. Hormones that control hunger and satiety become dysregulated, metabolism slows down, and the body tends to defend the higher weight. This explains why many individuals regain weight after short periods of dieting. Treating obesity as a chronic disease acknowledges these biological realities and discourages blame or stigma.

Beyond BMI: Diagnosing Obesity

From a medical perspective, obesity is diagnosed not only through body mass index but also by assessing waist circumference, body fat distribution and the presence of related diseases. Central obesity, particularly excess fat around the abdomen, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal disorders. Early screening and risk assessment help identify individuals who require structured intervention rather than general lifestyle advice alone.

Ways To Manage Obesity

Dr. Pathak says that management today follows a comprehensive, stepwise approach.

The first line of treatment includes medically supervised nutrition planning, regular physical activity tailored to the individual, behavioural therapy and long term follow up. Structured programs focusing on sustainable calorie control, adequate protein intake and muscle preservation are essential. Physical activity is aimed at improving metabolic health, not just burning calories.

For patients with moderate to severe obesity, especially those with uncontrolled diabetes or other complications, pharmacotherapy may be advised under specialist supervision. These medications target appetite regulation and metabolic pathways, supporting long term weight reduction when combined with lifestyle measures.

In cases of severe obesity or when medical therapy fails to achieve adequate results, bariatric surgery has emerged as an effective and evidence based treatment. Procedures such as laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass are minimally invasive and work by altering stomach capacity and hormonal responses. Beyond weight loss, these surgeries often lead to significant improvement or remission of diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver disease.

Long-Term Success

Long term success depends on continuous monitoring, nutritional guidance and patient engagement. Recognising obesity as a chronic disease ensures that individuals receive sustained medical support, structured treatment plans and multidisciplinary care rather than temporary solutions that fail to address the underlying metabolic imbalance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.