School Programmes Can Lower Junk Food Intake And Help Combat Childhood Obesity, Finds Study

Even as India is seeing a rapid rise in childhood obesity, diabetes, and heart-disease risk, a new study showed how school-based behavioural interventions can help reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) that are rich in salt and sugar among adolescents.

The scientific study led by researchers from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, found that simple school-based behaviour programmes can dramatically reduce junk food consumption by over 1,000 calories per day.

Higher intake of UPFs, including fast foods and sugary drinks, is a known factor for increasing health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cancers in adolescents and teenagers.

“This study demonstrates the potential of school-based behavioural interventions to reduce ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption among Indian adolescents, addressing a critical gap in public health research and practice in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs),” said the researchers, including those from Imperial College London, UK, and Public Health Foundation of India, in the paper published in the international journal BMJ Global Health.

In the study, the team tested a structured nutrition and behaviour-change programme in schools using a controlled scientific trial design.

A cluster-randomised controlled trial was conducted across 12 public schools in Chandigarh, targeting Grade 8 adolescents and their parents. About 11 sessions were held for adolescents over six months.

In addition, a single educational session was conducted for parents to enhance their awareness of reducing UPF consumption and encouraging healthier dietary behaviours. Dietary intake data were collected at baseline and endline using two non-consecutive 24-hour dietary recalls.

“Students who participated consumed more than 1,000 fewer calories per day from UPF, such as packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and fast food. Intake of other processed foods dropped by about 270 calories per day, showing a consistent move away from unhealthy diets,” the researchers said.

While junk food fell, the study showed that students did not significantly increase fruit or home-cooked food intake, indicating that cutting unhealthy food is easier than building healthy habits.

Even with family involvement, parents' eating patterns showed little change -- underlining the unique influence of schools on teenage behaviour.

The study suggests that schools could become frontline institutions for preventing future lifestyle diseases, using low-cost education and behaviour strategies, the team said.

