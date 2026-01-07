Kerala Schools To Conduct Robotics Training For 4.5 Lakh Class 10 Students By January 15

Kerala Schools Robotics Programme: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has introduced a robotics training programme for Class 10 students across the state. Under the initiative, around 4.5 lakh students will undergo training in two sessions, with a focus on practical and hands-on learning. The programme is aimed at improving students' understanding of modern technology and giving them exposure to the growing global significance of robotics.

The initiative, implemented through India's largest student-driven IT network, Little KITES, will be conducted in two sessions in all schools by January 15. It seeks to provide practical training in robotics and is aligned with the Class 10 syllabus for students preparing for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

What Does It Cover?

The first session will focus on the importance of robotics and its applications across different fields.

"Students will be introduced to the fundamental components of a robotic system: Input (sensors), Processor (microcontrollers), and Output (actuators). Furthermore, they will get hands-on familiarity with the primary components of the KITE-provided robotic kits, including the Arduino UNO board, breadboards, and LEDs", K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, said.

The second session will provide practical, hands-on training in block-based coding using PictoBlox software, enabling students to carry out tasks such as blinking LEDs and operating buzzers.

"These workshops will be conducted under the leadership of trained Little KITES members and mentors in each school. To ensure effective learning, the training is designed with a ratio of one robotic kit for every group of four or five students," the CEO said.

Schools that do not have a Little KITES IT network have been instructed to organise the workshops with the support of nearby units.

Through this initiative, KITE aims to use high-tech labs to ensure every Class 10 student becomes proficient in modern technology, keeping future career opportunities and the increasing global importance of robotics in focus, the CEO added.