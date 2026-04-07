Experts Share Health Tips For Desk Workers: How To Stay Active In A Sedentary Job

In today's world driven by screen, long hours at a desk have become the norm. Whether you are working from home or in an office, sitting for extended periods can quietly take a toll on your health. A sedentary lifestyle is now strongly linked to conditions like Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease, and Type 2 Diabetes. The good news is that small, consistent changes can go a long way in protecting your health, even during the busiest workdays. According to Dr Satish Koul, Principal Director & Unit Head, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, staying active at work is less about intense workouts and more about building movement into your daily routine.

"Spending long hours at a desk may look harmless, but it puts continuous strain on your spine, neck, shoulders, and joints. Over time, this can lead to problems like back pain, neck stiffness, poor posture, and even early wear and tear of joints," says Dr. (Prof) Amite Pankaj Aggarwal Principal Director & Hod - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

Why Sitting Too Much Is A Problem

Prolonged sitting slows down metabolism, reduces blood circulation, and can lead to stiffness in muscles and joints. Over time, this increases the risk of weight gain, poor posture, and chronic health conditions. Desk jobs may seem physically undemanding, but their long-term impact can be significant if movement is neglected.

Also read: A 9-5 Desk Job Is Not Healthy; Here Are Changes You Can Make For Better Health

Make Movement A Daily Habit

One of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy is to avoid sitting for too long at a stretch. "Incorporating regular movement into your routine is essential. Taking short breaks every 30 to 60 minutes can significantly improve circulation and reduce stiffness," says Dr Koul. Tr\y to follow the below steps.

Stand up and stretch every 30-60 minutes

Walk around for a few minutes

Take short breaks between tasks

Even small actions, like walking to a colleague's desk instead of sending a message or choosing stairs over the lift, can add up over time. "Avoid sitting continuously for long periods. The human body is not designed to stay still for hours. Ideally, you should stand up, stretch, or walk for 2–3 minutes every 30–40 minutes. Even simple movements like rolling your shoulders, stretching your arms, or walking to get water can reduce stiffness and improve blood circulation," says Dr Aggarwal.

Easy Desk Exercises You Can Do Anytime

You do not need a gym to stay active. Simple desk-friendly movements can help keep your body engaged throughout the day:

Neck stretches to reduce stiffness

Shoulder rolls to ease tension

Seated leg raises to activate muscles

Gentle stretches to improve flexibility

Incorporating Yoga during breaks can also help reduce stress while improving mobility and posture.

Don't Ignore Your Posture

How you sit matters just as much as how long you sit. Maintaining proper posture can prevent strain on your neck, back, and spine. Keep these basics in mind:

Sit with your back straight

Keep your feet flat on the floor

Position your screen at eye level

Poor posture over time can lead to chronic pain and musculoskeletal issues, so small corrections can make a big difference.

Stay Active Beyond Work Hours

While staying active during work is important, it is equally essential to move outside office hours. Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week. This could include:

Brisk walking

Cycling

Swimming

"Regular exercise helps counteract the effects of prolonged sitting, boosts energy levels, and supports overall physical and mental well-being," Dr Koul explains. Even simple habits like a walk after meals or light stretching before bed can help maintain an active lifestyle.

Also read: 5 Early Symptoms Of Type 2 Diabetes That Can Be Confused For Other Conditions

Hydration And Nutrition Matter

What you eat and drink during the day also plays a crucial role. Staying hydrated not only keeps your energy levels up but also encourages movement through regular water breaks. Aim to:

Drink enough water throughout the day

Avoid excessive processed snacks

Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich foods

Balanced nutrition helps prevent fatigue and supports sustained focus at work.

Improve Your Workspace Ergonomics

Your workspace setup can influence how active or inactive you are. Adjustable desks that allow you to alternate between sitting and standing are becoming increasingly popular. If that is not an option, simple changes can still help:

Stand during phone calls

Use a supportive chair

Ensure your desk setup promotes good posture

These small tweaks can reduce strain and improve comfort during long working hours. Don't overlook mental well-being, as Sedentary jobs are not just physically taxing, they can also impact mental health. Taking short mental breaks is just as important as physical movement. "Stepping away for a few minutes, practising deep breathing, or getting some fresh air can refresh the mind and improve productivity," says Dr Koul. Staying socially connected with colleagues, even through brief interactions, can also help reduce stress and feelings of isolation.

Staying active in a sedentary job does not require drastic changes. It is about making small, consistent choices throughout the day. With regular movement, mindful posture, balanced nutrition, and attention to mental well-being, desk workers can significantly reduce health risks and improve overall quality of life. As Dr Koul highlights, even simple habits can go a long way in ensuring that your work routine supports, rather than harms, your health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.