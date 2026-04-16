Obesity Affects Men And Women Differently: Study Reveals Hidden Health Risks, Differences

The uptick in the prevalence of obesity in men and women signals a population-wide public health issue. According to the Global Obesity Observatory, obesity has become a public health issue rather than being an isolated lifestyle problem. Obesity affects Indian women at a higher rate than adult men, which places them at long-term health risks of hormone-related disorders, diabetes, and certain cancers. When it comes to Indian men, abdominal obesity is more common, as men tend to accumulate more fat around the stomach. This can increase their chances of heart disease, high blood pressure, and type-2 diabetes.

To shed more light on the ways obesity affects men and women, a new study published in the European Association for the Study of Obesity highlights the mechanisms behind differences in obesity effects in men and women. This is important, as tailored treatment plans could benefit men and women in reducing their rate of obesity to improve long-term health outcomes.

What The Obesity Study Found

The study found that men tend to have fat deposition around their bellies, which happens as the fat surrounding the organs increases. With strong links to serious heart and metabolic conditions, men need to be vigilant about the fat disposition around the waist. Here is what it found:

Men in the study also showed higher levels of liver enzymes that are related to liver damage, which affects the overall toxin filtration function of the liver. Along with the proportional impact on digestion and metabolism.

Women with obesity, on the other hand, were more likely to experience widespread inflammation and elevated cholesterol levels. These two factors lead to a corresponding impact on the heart and type 2 diabetes.

As the study clearly reveals the difference in men and women who store fat differently, the one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss may not work.

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Hidden Health Risks Of Obesity In Men

When it comes to the health risks that are attached to obesity, men need to know that they are susceptible to the following:

Higher risk of heart disease as fat deposition around the organs causes problems with heart functioning.

Liver fat accumulation is possible, which can impair the normal functioning of the liver.

Metabolic problems like diabetes are possible, which is a lifelong chronic disease that needs to be managed.

Greater risk is linked to abdominal fat that can impact the way people function in their day-to-day lives.

In men, excess fat around the abdomen can quietly increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Hidden Health Risks Of Obesity In Women

Women who perform most of the physical and economic labour tend to neglect their health to the wayside, which leads to issues like obesity. When there are excessive fat deposits around their organs due to consumption of unhealthy food sources and lack of daily exercise, then they can suffer from the following health risks:

Hormonal imbalance as the brain and body require balance to function at their optimal level.

Higher inflammation levels, which affect their whole body and lead to adjacent problems that can worsen long-term health.

A greater risk of joint problems is possible as the excessive weight puts pressure on the legs, as they have to support the fat deposition in the body.

Impact on reproductive and mental health is greater as the mind remains as healthy as the body.

Why Fat Distribution Matters More Than Weight Alone

When the body puts on weight, the exact way the fat is distributed in the body matters, as belly fat or lower body fat has varying degrees of effects.

The exact waist size as per the height is a key warning sign; if it expands, then you need to reassess your lifestyle and physical activity levels.

You can check your waist measurement by a simple measuring tape, but it is better to get a holistic view in your annual body check-up, as the exact ratio of body fat can be revealed via medical tests.

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What This Means For Weight Loss And Prevention

The study points to the need for baseline obesity prevention strategies that can help people improve their daily well-being. Men and women may need different strategies that are tailored to their problem area and the corresponding impact on people's disease markers.

The need for personalised lifestyle changes is evident in the patient who is obese and wants to lose weight.

Note: Diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management are the key factors that can reduce obesity and restore physical and mental well-being.

What Indians Should Know

With growing rates of obesity in India, adults, teenagers, and children need to focus on the following:

Regular health screening that comprises an extensive panel of needed medical tests for long-term health.

Focus on lifestyle, not crash diets, as a holistic approach yields long-term results.

Early action reduces long-term risks that are tied to obesity for both men and women.

Obesity is not just about body weight; it is about how the body processes fats and stores them in the body. Men and women face different hidden dangers, and understanding this can help prevent serious diseases and reduce their risks.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.