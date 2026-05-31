The thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped organ in the front of your neck, controls some of the body's most critical functions such as metabolism, energy levels, heart rate, body temperature, and even mood. When it doesn't function properly, the effects ripple through nearly every system. However, even though thyroid disorders affect a large number of Indians, most people don't think about undergoing testing until symptoms become impossible to ignore. By then, years of subtle damage may have already occurred.

The silent epidemic

As the numbers suggest, hypothyroidism - an underactive thyroid, is one of the most prevalent occurrences amongst Indians, affecting 11% of the adult population. Many studies have shown that about one in in ten adults has some degree of thyroid abnormality, with women getting affected more than men. The condition runs in families, worsens with age, and is increasingly being diagnosed in younger populations.

What makes thyroid disease particularly insidious is its ability to masquerade as other conditions. More often than not, fatigue gets attributed to stress, weight gain is blamed on diet, hair loss is blamed on genetics and irregular periods are dismissed as hormonal fluctuations. Depression is treated without investigating underlying causes. Patients often spend months or years managing symptoms without addressing the root problem.

Why waiting for symptoms is a mistake

It is not unusual that patients opt for tests only when symptoms appear and this is flawed, as thyroid disorders progress in a different manner. Long before someone develops clinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, they may have subclinical disease, where hormone levels are slightly off but haven't yet triggered obvious symptoms.

During this subclinical phase, the pituitary gland stimulates the thyroid, and TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) levels rise even while thyroid hormone levels remain technically "normal." The often leads to elevated cholesterol, increased cardiovascular risk, fertility challenges, and cognitive changes. Early detection can help in timely interventions in such cases.

Who should test earlier?

There are certain vulnerable groups of people who should prioritise Thyroid testing well before they reach middle age. First comes women who are planning pregnancy, because even a mild thyroid dysfunction can affect fertility and, during pregnancy, may impact foetal brain development. The stakes are too high to wait for symptoms.

The next group are those who have a family history of thyroid disease, autoimmune conditions (like Type 1 diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis), or a personal history of autoimmune disorders. Such people should get tested in their 20s and 30s. Women over 35 particularly, should also go for thyroid screening even if they do not have tell signs of thyroid dysfunction.

Lastly, people with symptoms such as persistent fatigue, sudden weight changes, mood disturbances, menstrual irregularities, or difficulty concentrating, should go for testing.

The case for baseline testing

A single thyroid panel in early adulthood helps establish an individual baseline - an important benchmark, since reference ranges are based on population averages, and what is optimal for one person may not necessarily be optimal for another. Knowing your baseline allows future results to be interpreted in context, catching shifts that might technically fall within normal limits but represent a meaningful change for you.

Thyroid test itself is simple - a blood draw measuring TSH and, often, T3 and T4 levels. It's inexpensive, widely available, and causes minimal inconvenience compared to the years of unexplained symptoms that undiagnosed thyroid disease can cause.

A shift in thinking

India's healthcare culture is gradually moving from reactive to preventive, but thyroid health remains an afterthought for many. This needs to shift. For a gland that influences virtually every cell in the body, knowing the answer is much better than waiting for symptoms to force the question.

(Dr Rashmi Rasi Datta, Consultant Biochemist and Section Head, Agilus Diagnostics)

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