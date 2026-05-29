Endometriosis is a medical condition in which tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining around the pelvis. About 10% of women of reproductive age globally and in India suffer from a health issue that can cause excess pain during the menstrual cycle. The problem with the seriously painful medical condition is the delayed diagnosis that often happens when symptoms appear. The undiagnosed factor of over 7 to 10 years could further inflate the affected population numbers.

A new study published in the Nature journal has researched a way to detect endometriosis through the analysis of menstrual blood. The need for invasive laparoscopy, which is used to detect the condition, could be avoided, as it carries significant health risks for people who are vulnerable to developing complications after routine surgical procedures.

How Menstrual Blood Can Detect Endometriosis

The study details that menstrual blood could be used to detect endometriosis. This can happen through analysing the biological markers present in it, and comparing it with women who don't have endometriosis can show visible differences. Researchers of the study are analysing the following aspects in menstrual blood:

Immune cells that can vary in health, and those with a medical condition.

Genetic markers that raise risk need to be identified.

Inflammatory signals are present in the menstrual blood of those affected.

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Why This Non-Invasive Test Could Be A Game-Changer

The non-invasive test could be a game-changer as millions of women suffer from the consequences while waiting for the right diagnosis. Through the test, personalised care could be offered to women who are bearing the consequences of a medical condition without knowing if they have it.

Typically, laparoscopy surgery is used to identify endometriosis, but a faster diagnosis could happen.

The more accessible way to test in low-resource settings is possible through this finding.

Could reduce years of misdiagnosis that results in painful consequences for a lot of women worldwide.

Another major concern with endometriosis is the tissue acts as the lining inside the uterus would as it thickens, breaks down and bleeds with each menstrual cycle. But it grows in places where it doesn't belong, and it doesn't leave the body. This can also lead to obstructions that can visibly damage multiple bodily functions.

Who Can Benefit Most From This Test

The people who can benefit most from this test are women who have unexplained pelvic pain, irregular or painful periods, and those with fertility issues.

Young women who have endometriosis are often ignored, as the screening method is invasive, but through this test, early screening potential can be possible.

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Limitations Of The Test

The menstrual blood test for endometriosis is still under research and needs larger trials with data pools that reflect the affected population.

It may not replace surgery immediately, as the need to assess its accuracy is essential.

Accuracy and reliability are yet to be standardised to make it the go-to test for endometriosis.

Signs Of Endometriosis You Should Not Ignore

The medical condition does show signs that you should not ignore, as it can silently progress to serious health issues. Here are the signs that you need to notice:

Chronic pelvic pain

Pain during periods or intercourse

Heavy bleeding

Fatigue or digestive symptoms

Clinical Impact of Endometriosis

The World Health Organization has pointed out that the clinical impact of endometriosis needs to be considered to make sure accessible treatments are available. Here is what it can affect:

Sexual health

Bowel movements

Urination

Mental health

What This Means For Women In India

Millions of women in India could benefit from this, as the underdiagnosis is a major factor that drives the high incidence of the disease.

Lack of awareness is another issue, as most people are unaware of the type of effect it can have on the body.

The test, when it is standardised, could prove to be an opportunity for making endometriosis testing affordable and accessible. It could also improve reproductive health outcomes that require inflated health expenditure to address.

The simple test is a promising shift toward non-invasive diagnosis for endometriosis. It has the potential to transform women's healthcare approaches. But awareness and early consultation are needed.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.